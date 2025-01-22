Jide Ojo, a political analyst lauded President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship in the United States

Political analyst Jide Ojo has applauded the 47th president of the United States of America (USA), Donald John Trump, for signing some executive for signing an executive order to end birthright citizenship in the country.

Trump ends birthright citizenship: Legal challenges loom, says Jide Ojo

Recall that Trump signed a long list of executive orders, executive actions, and presidential memorandums in the first hours of his second term.

Trump signed an order to halt the practice of granting U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to parents without legal status.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 21, Jide Ojo said Trump's decision might be a blessing in disguise for Nigeria.

However, the political analyst maintained that Trump is overzealous, considering what the law says about birthright citizenship in the US.

He warned that the move will lead to fresh legal tussle for Trump's government, adding that the decision of the US president is "dead on arrival" because the provision of the 14th amendment in the US constitution is against it.

Jide Ojo told Legit.ng that:

“I would applaud him for signing the executive order on birthright citizenship even though it seems unpopular but it is a dicey situation; this he said (Trump) will affect children of illegal migrant. For those who have legitimate stay in US, who are legal migrants, it does not affect them. However, the executive order is against the 14th amendment of the US constitution which had already conferred citizenship on anyone that is born on US soil.

“I’m constrained to think that Donald Trump is being overzealous because if the constitution already conferred nationality on any children; it didn’t say children of legal or illegal migrants, that would lead to a lot of litigations for him or against his government because an executive order is not as strong as a policy statement.

“In as much as it is against the provision of the 14th amendment, it remained dead on arrival.

“My challenge is that Trump is playing to the gallery to please his supporters without thinking through about the implications of some of the decisions that he has taken."

Trump suspends foreign aid: Analyst speaks on implication

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Trump directed a review of all foreign assistance programs under the "America First" policy.

But in an interview with Legit.ng, Jide Ojo insisted that Trump's decision to suspend foreign aid will have a negative impact on interventions by the US government in Africa and Nigeria.

The political analyst said:

“The suspension of foreign aid for 90 days; it is within the prerogative of Trump and the US to decide how to spend the taxpayers money on American but this would have a far-reaching implication on Nigeria and Africa because a lot of project are being implemented under the US government in many African countries if not all. So this 90-day pause is going to slow down a lot of interventions by the US government in Africa and Nigeria.”

Nigeria urged to review foreign policy under Tinubu

Speaking further Jide Ojo advised the Nigerian government on what needs to be urgently done following Trumps' major polices.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review Nigeria's foreign policy obejectives and put Nigeria first, taking a cue from Trump, putting American first.

Jide Ojo stated thus:

“Nigeria needs to review its foreign policy objectives and foreign assistance; stop doing father Christmas, giving money to other countries, that won’t be there for us when we needed them. We should borrow a leaf from Donald Trump, which is putting American first. Nigerian president should also put Nigeria first.”

“We need to know what is Tinubu’s foreign policy objectives and how is that backed with foreign assistance we have been giving to several African countries.”

