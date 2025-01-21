The newly inaugurated president of the United States Donald Trump did not waste time before he started exercising his presidential powers

The 47th US president signed a long list of executive orders, executive actions, and presidential memorandums in the first hours of his second term

Among the orders include some he had put in place in his first term, but his predecessor, Joe Biden had reversed

The 47th president of the United States of America, Donald John Trump, hit the ground running immediately after he was sworn in as the successor of Joe Biden. He wasted no time in appending his signature on a list of domestic and international issues that are of grave concern - some of which he had promised to do on the campaign trail.

A quite number of the orders were what he had established during his turbulent first term but were undone after Biden took power in 2021.

His actions do not all fit under the canopy of executive orders that carry the weight of law, as some were just presidential memorandums and executive actions. It is expected that some of those actions and orders will later be challenged in court.

Perhaps the most symbolic of all was when Trump, under the watchful gaze of the glittering press, extended a much-awaited presidential pardon to almost 1600 J6 rioters at Capitol Hill who were trialled and jailed by the past administration for causing an insurrection on a day Biden's 2020 election victory was to be certified, a situation Trump has repeatedly downplayed and denied.

Here is a comprehensive list of other orders he signed:

Immigration

1. National Emergency at the Border

Trump declared a national emergency to address immigration issues at the southern border.

2. Ending Birthright Citizenship

He targeted automatic citizenship for children born to immigrants in the country illegally.

3. Suspension of Refugee Resettlement

He paused the U.S. refugee resettlement program for four months.

4. Closing the Border

He ordered the military to seal the southern border, citing concerns about drugs, smuggling, and crime.

5. Terrorist Designations for Gangs and Cartels

He declared international gangs and drug cartels like MS-13 as foreign terrorist organizations.

6. Resume Wall-Building

He relaunched efforts to construct barriers at the southern border.

7. Reimplement 'Remain in Mexico'

He revived the policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings.

8. Shut Down CHNV Migration Policy

He ended Biden-era migration initiatives allowing legal entry for individuals from select countries.

9. Death Penalty for Certain Immigrants

Trump reinstated the death penalty for capital crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

10. End of 'Catch and Release'

He ordered migrants awaiting hearings to remain in custody.

Government and Tech

11. Postponement of TikTok Ban

Trump delayed a law banning TikTok, while seeking a U.S. buyer for the platform.

12.Creation of Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)

He announced a new advisory body, led by Elon Musk, to cut government costs.

13. Freeze on Federal Hiring

He halted new hires except for the military and essential positions.

14. Federal Employees Return to Office

He mandated in-office work for all federal employees.

15. Ending Political Censorship

He directed investigations into alleged censorship during the Biden administration.

Energy and Climate

16. Withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement

He began the process of leaving the international accord for a second time.

17. National Energy Emergency

He declared an energy emergency to focus on fossil fuel production.

18. End of Green New Deal Measures

He halted funds for green energy initiatives and ended federal support for wind farms and electric vehicles.

Social Policies

19. Two Genders Recognition

He declared the U.S. would officially recognize only two sexes, male and female.

20. End of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Programs

He shut down all federal DEI initiatives.

Foreign Affairs

21. Pause on Foreign Aid

Trump directed a review of all foreign assistance programs under the "America First" policy.

22. Cuba and Venezuela Sanctions

He reinstated Cuba on the terrorism sponsor list and promised further sanctions on Venezuela.

Symbolic Actions

23. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

He ordered it to be called the "Gulf of America."

24. Mount Denali Name Change

He restored its name to Mount McKinley, honoring President William McKinley.

Capitol Riot and Pardons

25. Pardons for Capitol Rioters

Pardoned nearly 1,600 individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

