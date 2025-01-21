President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration speech covered a wide range of topics, including tariffs, drilling, deportations, and executive orders

During President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration speech, he addressed a wide range of topics, including tariffs, drilling, deportations, executive orders, the "Gulf of America," and gender identity rights.

Political analyst analyses second term policies. Photo credit: Scott Olson via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Birthright Citizenship and Asylum Protections

Nolan Higdon, a Cal State East Bay professor of communication, joined KRON4 to analyse Trump's promises.

Higdon highlighted that Trump's pledge to eliminate birthright citizenship is unlikely to materialise, as it is constitutionally protected.

"The President of the United States cannot get rid of birthright citizenship. It’s protected constitutionally, and I highly doubt the Supreme Court would say ‘the Constitution is unconstitutional,’" Higdon stated. He also noted that asylum protections are enshrined in law, making it clear that individuals seeking asylum have the right to be within the United States.

Tariffs and Political Hurdles

Higdon pointed out that some of Trump's promises, such as imposing tariffs or purchasing additional states, could theoretically be achieved but would require substantial congressional support.

"Those are things that, in theory, could be done, but that’s going to take a lot of work by Congress. You’re going to need a lot of buy-in from Congress," he explained. Higdon emphasised that Trump needs to prioritise his goals, as the American government is slow to move and achieve accomplishments.

Trump's Communication Strategy

Higdon praised Trump’s communication skills, describing him as a brilliant communicator who resonates with supporters through simple language.

"Even if you don’t like Trump, you have an idea of what sort of policies he’s advocating for or positions he’s taken," Higdon said. He noted that Trump’s ability to popularise concrete policies, such as building walls or deportations, sets him apart from other politicians who often speak in vague terms.

Declaring National Emergencies

When asked about Trump’s potential use of national emergencies to fulfil his promises, Higdon acknowledged that presidents have historically used this strategy to expand their power.

"Presidents have been able to use things like national emergencies or threats to national security to expand their power," Higdon said. He added that it would be up to Congress and the Supreme Court to determine the limits of this expansion.

January 6 Pardons and Political Precedent

Regarding Trump’s controversial promise to pardon January 6 Capitol rioters, Higdon noted that pardons have always been contentious.

"Traditionally, pardons have basically always been controversial," he said. Higdon advised that aspiring politicians should be cautious about criticising the use of pardons, as they may face similar criticisms if they become president.

Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President

Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump has now officially been declared the 47th President of the United States (POTUS).

The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

