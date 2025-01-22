NYSC begins 2024 Batch C Stream 2 orientation camps across Nigeria on January 22, 2025, urging PCMs to access deployment letters online

PCMs are advised to avoid night travel and adhere to registration requirements, including submitting signed addenda at orientation camps

Logistical adjustments direct some Lagos and FCT PCMs to camps in neighboring states to ensure smooth orientation processes

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the official commencement of the 2024 Batch C Stream II orientation camps across Nigeria, beginning today, Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

NYSC warns PCMs against taking the risk of travelling during the night.

The announcement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), marks the start of the mandatory three-week orientation programme for prospective corps members (PCMs) nationwide.

In the same update, the NYSC confirmed that deployment letters for Batch C Stream II are now available online. PCMs are encouraged to access their deployment details promptly and make necessary preparations for their service year.

Safety advisory for prospective corps members

As part of its advisory, the NYSC has urged PCMs to prioritize safety during their travels to the designated orientation camps.

The scheme emphasized avoiding night travel, stating:

“PCMs are advised not to travel at night to the Orientation Camp.” This safety measure is aimed at ensuring the well-being of all participants.

NYSC mentions registration requirements

The NYSC also reminded PCMs of key registration requirements upon arrival at the camps.

“Prospective corps members are advised to print and sign the addendum, which is to be submitted during registration in the orientation camp,” the statement added.

Compliance with these directives is essential for a smooth registration process.

Logistical adjustments for Lagos state

To address logistical challenges, the NYSC has made special arrangements for certain PCMs. Those initially deployed to Lagos State will attend their orientation in camps located in Ekiti, Ondo, or Osun states.

Similarly, PCMs assigned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will have their orientation courses in Nasarawa or Kaduna states. These adjustments aim to manage capacity and provide a conducive environment for the programme.

NYSC’s call for compliance

The NYSC has called on all PCMs to adhere to the outlined directives and stay updated by following the scheme’s official social media platforms. The orientation camp is a critical component of the NYSC programme, designed to foster national unity, discipline, and community development.

The orientation activities will include military-style drills, skills acquisition sessions, lectures on national integration, and various team-building exercises. These programmes are tailored to equip participants with the tools needed for their service year and beyond.

HND graduates protest proposed exclusion from NYSC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the proposed exclusion of full-time Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme had sparked massive protests in Lagos.

Registration for the second stream of Batch C mobilisation commenced on Monday, January 6, and students reacted to claims that HND graduates who previously completed part-time National Diploma programmes would be excluded from the compulsory one-year service.

The affected graduates converged at the NYSC secretariat in Lagos on Monday morning, holding placards with messages like "Say No To Discrimination in NYSC" and "Equal Rights for All."

