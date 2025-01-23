A female prospective corps member travelling from Enugu to the NYSC orientation camp in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, died in a tragic motor accident

The accident, which occurred near Amenu village in Okposi, left several injured, who were promptly rescued

Ebonyi State NYSC Coordinator, Foluke Oladeinde, expressed shock over the incident, while residents and officials called for improved road safety

A tragic motor accident on Monday, January 20, claimed the life of a female prospective corps member travelling from Enugu to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

The deceased was among 12 prospective corps members in a 14-seater commercial bus involved in the crash.

Corps member meets her end en route to Ebonyi NYSC camp. Photo credit: Thomas Abidoye

Source: Facebook

Accident claims one life, leaves others injured

The accident occurred along the Amasiri-Okiigwe route near Amenu village in Okposi, Vanguard reported.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, which was transporting the Batch C Stream II corps members, lost control and rammed into a stationary Mercedes-Benz tipper truck.

The deceased, whose name was not confirmed at the time of this report, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Residents and security personnel promptly rescued the injured passengers from the mangled bus and transported them to the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) for treatment, Leadership reported.

FRSC confirms incident

Ebonyi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Igwe Henry, confirmed the accident but noted that his team arrived after victims had been evacuated.

“At the time our men from Amasiri Unit Command got to the scene, the victims had already been rescued. However, the crash occurred at about 14:00 hours along the Amasiri-Okiigwe route.

"The vehicles involved were a Toyota commercial bus, grey in color, and a Mercedes-Benz tipper. It’s a tragic incident, and investigations are ongoing," he said.

NYSC coordinator speaks from hospital

The Ebonyi State NYSC Coordinator, Foluke Oladeinde, expressed shock over the incident but refrained from making detailed comments.

“I am not in the right frame of mind to talk now. I am in the hospital with the victims. Yes, the accident occurred, but I can’t talk right now,” she said.

The tragedy has raised fresh concerns about road safety for NYSC members travelling to orientation camps.

Residents in the area have called on authorities to improve road conditions and enforce stricter safety regulations to prevent future occurrences.

As the NYSC community mourns the loss of one of its prospective members, calls for increased safety measures on highways have intensified.

5 Air Force Officers die in fatal road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) lost five of its officers in a fatal road accident along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road in Plateau state.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the tragic incident happened on Tuesday, October 22. According to the statement issued by Akinboyewa, the deceased NAF officers were on their way to Abuja for a sporting event when the accident occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng