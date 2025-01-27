The Federal Civil Service Commission has officially started its recruitment process for various positions within the Nigerian federal civil service

The commission made this known on Monday, January 27, in a statement by Taiwo Hassan, its head of press and public relations

Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is receiving applications for various vacancies in the federal civil service.

Nigerian authorities on Monday, January 27, 2025, encouraged interested applicants to apply and upload relevant documents.

The statement partly reads:

"Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position."

Some of the requested documents are listed below:

Curriculum Vitae (CV) Ph.D/Master’s Degree certificate Degree/HND/NCE certificate WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Ccrtificate Primary School certificate NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age Local government (LG) identification Recent passport photograph

Legit.ng gathered that all applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, March 10, 2025.

Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment: Education-related vacancies

As sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, January 27, on the FCSC recruitment portal, vacancies are open in the federal ministry of education.

The federal ministry of education is a key agency with the mission "to use education as a tool for fostering the development of all Nigerian citizens". There are several vacancies in multiple ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).

Legit.ng highlights the available education-related roles as noted on the FCSC recruitment portal:

Education Officers I, SGL 09

Ministry of police affairs

Federal ministry of education

Federal ministry of defence

Candidates must possess a Master’s degree in Education or M.Sc in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognised institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Education Officers II, SGL 08

Ministry of police affairs

Federal ministry of education

Federal ministry of defence

Candidates must possess a degree in Education or a B.Sc/B.Tech plus PGDE or NCE from a recognised institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Senior Instructor, SGL 09

Federal ministry of education

Candidates must possess an HND in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution with at least 4 years post NYSC cognate experience.

Higher Instructor, SGL 08

Federal ministry of education

Candidates must possess HND in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution and must have completed the NYSC or obtained certificate of exemption.

