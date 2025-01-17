A mother has called the attention of the Lagos state government regarding the alleged sudden death of her two-year-old child

Reports making the rounds on Friday disclosed that while the cause of death was initially attributed to drowning, the bereaved mother alleged that her child was electrocuted

The photo of the deceased pupil has surfaced online and many Nigerians have reacted differently to the matter

Lagos state government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commenced an investigation into the alleged sudden death of a yet-to-be-identified two-year-old pupil of Smiley Kids Montessori School, Sangotedo, Lagos Island.

Details surronding alleged death of 2-year-old pupil surfaces online

The incident, as reported by Vanguard on Friday, January 17, happened on Wednesday, January 15.

The sad news was shared by the bereaved mother on her page on X, Ellla @AbiaPrincess_X.

But a search by Legit.ng discovered that Smiley's Blog @ChibuoyiSmiley further confirmed the development.

The X user tweeted:

"Everything you need to know about Ella (@AbiaPrincess_X ) and the Smiley kids Montessori school.

'Justice for 2 year old Baby Pinky. It's heartbreaking 💔Dive in."

The heartbroken mother has demanded answers into the death, which was attributed to drowning in the school’s swimming pool.

She explained that her daughter, a student of Smiley Kids Montessori, in Sangotedo, Lagos State, went to school healthy and returned dead.

Electrocution or drowning?

According to reports, the wailing mother added that she was told her daughter drowned.

However, she alleged that she had discovered the child was electrocuted, but they put the body in the pool to make it look like drowning.

She further shared a picture of the pool with a high barricade to keep children away and asked how a two-year-old could have climbed over the barricade.

She called on the Lagos state government to investigate the incident.

Nigerians react to reported death of 2-year-old pupil

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

