The family of a female junior-class student in Isiu Grammar School, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has been thrown into mourning

The 10-year-old pupil, Roliat was knocked down by a teacher's car while on the school playground

Roliat was rushed to the hospital when she was confirmed dead and the owner of the car has been arrested

Lagos state, Ikorodu- Rofiat, a 10-year-old pupil of Isiu Grammar School, has died after a teacher's car knocked her down on her school premises in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

As reported by The PUNCH, the tragic incident happened on Friday, September 29, when a Nissan car parked by a teacher identified simply as Dele started to roll backwards and knocked her down.

How student was crushed to death

A resident of the area said no one could explain how the car that had been packed since morning started moving around 1 p.m.

The resident added that was other students who rushed to call the teachers after Roliat hit her forehead on the ground and became motionless.

The female junior class student was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“She was taken to Isiotu General Hospital where she was admitted and attended to. It was later that the medical staff members there discovered that her case had become critical. That was when they referred those who took her there to Agbowa General Hospital. On getting to Agbowa, she was immediately taken to the emergency section where she was later confirmed dead.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said:

“Yes, it happened. The owner of the car was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.”

