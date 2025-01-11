A 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigbo, was arrested and remanded for slapping a three-year-old pupil during a class session at Christ-Miltos Primary School, Ikorodu, Lagos

The child's mother, Mrs. Adenike Okunlaya, who is also a teacher at the school, disclosed that the assault affected her son’s hearing and demanded justice for her son

Mrs Okunlaya, in an interview, narrated her struggles to work and take care of her son after her husband’s demise

Mrs Adenike Okunlaya, widowed mother of a three-year-old pupil assaulted by a female teacher at Christ-Miltos Primary School, Ikorodu, Lagos, has demanded justice for her son.

Moment: "Teacher’s repeated slaps affected my son's ear"

In an interview, on Saturday, January 11, the mother recounted how the incident played out and her daily struggles to fend for her son since her husband’s death three years ago.

She narrated how the incident happened and how the Lagos teacher’s repeated slaps has affected her three-year-old son’s ear.

Mrs Okunlaya disclosed to The Punch that her son was hospitalised immediately after the incident and doctor revealed his ears had been affected.

Legit.ng reported that a 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigbo, was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional facility in Lagos for assaulting a 3-year-old pupil.

Nwagigo was caught on viral video assaulting the minor during a numeracy lesson at the Christ Mitots School located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The incident raised concerns regarding child safety in educational environments, prompting widespread discussion and calls for action on social media.

But speaking with The Punch on Saturday, the child’s mother demanded justice and said:

"The incident happened on Monday (January 6, 2025). I am also a teacher in the school. I teach Nursery Two, while my son is in Nursery One. On that very day, I was in my class while my colleague, the teacher in question, was also in her class. Suddenly, I heard, ‘Write six; write six’. Later, another colleague brought her phone to show me the video. So, I sent it to my phone and forwarded it to one of my friends.

"Yes, we had to take him to the Ikorodu General Hospital. The doctor said his ears had been affected. So, they directed us to a department in the hospital for a medical check-up of his ears. The doctors gave us a medical report, which is still with Supo Bola at the Owutu Police Station."

"I want justice for my son"

Speaking further, the widow said she didn't challenge the teacher but demanded justice for her son.

"When I saw the video, I didn't challenge the teacher or make an official complaint to the management office.

No, I didn’t challenge her, and I did not make any report. I only showed the video to my pastor, who reported the case to the headmistress. I felt bad about the way my son was treated. All I want is justice for him."

Lagos school takes action against teacher

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Christ Mitots School located in Ikorodu, Lagos state reacted to the viral video of one of its teachers slapping a 3-year-old pupil.

The school management announced the indefinite suspension of the teacher, Stella Nwadigo until the ongoing investigation is concluded.

The school has introduced a “confidential whistleblowing system” for prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour.

