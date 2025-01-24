Late Alaafin of Oyo's children are not happy that Queen Dami has been dragging their father’s name into her personal issue

In a post sighted on one of the daughter's social media page, it was stated the family will take action against Queen Dami

They advised her to move on with her life without dragging their father into any of her controversies

Children of late Alaafin of Oyo have expressed grievance with the way one of the monarch's widows, Queen Dami, has been defaming his name at every provocation while granting an interview.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen Dami granted an interview with Esabod which turned controversial. She mentioned the late monarch's name at some points during her utterances online.

Fans react to letter written to Queen Dami. Photo credit@officiaqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

Taking action against the widow, Aminat, one of the daughters of the late king, shared the memo written from her siblings to Dami.

She was told that if she mentions their father's name again in many of her interviews or online, they will take legal action against her.

Aminat sends more warning

In the letter, Queen Dami was asked if she would like people to drag her late father into anything negative.

The letter also stated that Dami was not the only widow of the late king, and her own behaviour was becoming increasingly embarrassing and unacceptable.

Also taking to the caption of the post, Aminat Adeyemi noted that to before warned was before armed.

She also asked her the number of husbands or lover she will have. The memo was written with the letter headed paper of the late Alaafin of Oyo. Though it was not signed by anyone, and it has 22nd January 2025 as the date on it.

Recall that Aminat, the daughter of the late monarch and Dami are not in good terms. She took a swipe at Dami after she fainted over her case with Portable.

See the post here:

Reactions trail letter written to Queen Dami

Netizens reacted to the letter written to Queen Dami by her late husband's children. Here are some of the comments below:

@olori_adebisiyetunde:

"Prison loading, shs don too do abeg."

@bashlyte:

"O better o. long over due."

@issybabe1:

"This Is Better."

@vawulencestudent:

"About time, they have kept quite for too long."

@timelessbeauty_by_dee:

lol, this is really awesome."

@yemmy.g:

"Good."

@tofunmibeautytrend_25:

"The girl dey jam talk ehn."

Mandy Kiss defends Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that the social media influencer took side with her friend Queen Dami amid her fight with Portable in a series of post on her social media page.

In a series of messages, Mandy Kiss sent Portable to the gallows and challenged him to react to her post. She shared what the singer wanted from her and how he tried to date her when she went for business in his studio.

Fans showed eagerness to hear from Portable and Mandy Kiss as they shared their take about the whole drama. They also took sides between the two.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng