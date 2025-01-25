Singer Mukaila Senwele has reportedly passed on as the sad news was broken by actress Toyin Tomato on social media

According to her, the singer was the person who performed at her parents' remembrance party in December 2024

Fans and colleagues joined her to mourn the departed soul, and they prayed for his family of the departed soul

The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning once again as popular singer, Omotosho Ayinla, aka Mukaila Senwele has reportedly passed on.

The sad news was shared by Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola, better known as Toyin Tomato, in a post on Instagram page

Fans thrown into mourning over Mukaila Senwele's death. Photo credit@mukailasenwelefans

Source: Facebook

According to her, the singer was at her parent's remembrance party in December 2024 to perform for her guests.

The Nollywood actress prayed for his family and shared how much she will miss him in the post.

More details about Mukaila Senwele

According to Tribune news, the singer was hail and hearty before his death. There was no sign of sickness, and he chatted with his fans and promised to visit his family house later in the evening.

It was also stated that his family got an emergency call later on, and he was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately he didn't make it.

Recall that in 2024, a few entertainers died including Junior Pope, Aduke Gold, while at the wake of 2025, movie producer, Chijioke Ike slumped and died during his family meeting.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Mukaila Senwele's death

Reactions have trailed the post made about the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@______stella_scott9970______:

"OMG, what happened to him, Oluwa, chaii, this guy is gone. He was one of those soap sellers in apapa conoil back then. He's so funny, hmm may your soul rest in perfect peace."

@oladejowumi3:

"Hmm not even to a month vanity is this life joor let jst have impact in people life when ND tim nobody knows."

@mikahaus_beauty_empir:

"May God rest his soul."

@iyaboad2:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@yenken2152:

"Haaaa, may Almighty accept his return."

@orisunayoradiotv:

"May Almighty Allah Grant him Aljanat Fridaous. Amin."

@aliyutinuola:

"May Allah accept his returns and forgive his shortcomings. Too sad."

@bee123864:

"Was it not the guy that sing, e webo to shey coste?."

@officialsalewaarowolo:

"Hmmmmm....may his soul rest in perfect peace."

@styledbylashe:

"So sad. How can I forget his performance at laidebakare 's housewarming event, his performance made me search for him on Tiktok. Such a talent, RIP MS."

Dele Gold is dead

Legit.ng had reported that tragedy befell the gospel music industry as singer Dele Agbeyo, aka Dele Gold, passed on last year in his prime.

Dele Gold's death happened barely weeks after the gospel music industry was thrown into mourning over Aduke Gold's demise. Aduke Gold had died then after battling aliment, which she kept away from her fans.

The news of Dele Gold's death went viral, evoking emotional tributes from fans. A few of them recall some of his performances and hit songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng