Lagos school suspends teacher indefinitely for assaulting 3-year-old pupil

Christ Mitots School located in Ikorodu, Lagos state has reacted to the viral video of one of its teachers slapping a 3-year-old pupil

The school management announced the indefinite suspension of the teacher, Stella Nwadigo until the ongoing investigation is concluded

The school has introduced a “confidential whistleblowing system” for prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikorodu, Lagos state - A school teacher, Stella Nwadigo, caught on video assaulting a three-year-old pupil, Abayomi Michael, has been indefinitely suspended by the employer, Christ Mitots School located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Nwadigo was caught on viral video assaulting the minor during a numeracy lesson.

The school has introduced a “confidential whistleblowing system” to encourage the prompt reporting Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The school management said the teacher would remain suspended until the ongoing investigation is concluded.

As reported by Vanguard, the school in a statement, described the teacher’s actions as unacceptable and contrary to its values and principles.

According to the statement, the school said it is horrified by the incident and wish to clarify that such actions will not be tolerated.

The school extends its apologies to the student and their family. The management stated that it has reached out to the pupils family personally to express its regret and ensure that their needs are fully addressed during this time.

“In response, the teacher involved has been suspended indefinitely while a thorough investigation is conducted.

“This immediate and decisive action reflects our zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct and our obligation to safeguard the safety and well-being of every child under our care."

The school management further stated that:

“In light of this incident, we are taking firm steps to ensure that such behaviour is never repeated. As such, we will be organizing mandatory training sessions for teachers to reinforce child protection protocols, emphasize positive disciplinary practices, and cultivate greater sensitivity in interactions with students.”

The school disclosed that it has introduced a “confidential whistleblowing system” to encourage the prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour.

The video of the teacher slapping the young child for struggling with the lesson sparked widespread outrage, leading to the teacher’s subsequent arrest on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that a teacher at Obada Grammar School was suspended and arrested after being accused of beating Master Monday Arijo to death.

The principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, is also facing disciplinary scrutiny for allowing corporal punishment, which contravenes state regulations.

The Ogun State government has extended condolences to the Arijo family, promising to seek justice for the loss of their son.

Lagos teacher arrested for slapping 3-year-old pupil

Legit.ng earlier reported that the teacher following the emergence of a video showing her physically abusing a 3-year-old pupil.

The incident raised concerns regarding child safety in educational environments, prompting widespread discussion and calls for action on social media.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the teacher's arrest and shared further details.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng