Prominent human rights activist and opposition figure in Taraba State, Rikwense Muri, has declined an appointment as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Project Tracking offered to him by Governor Agbu Kefas.

In a letter addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Timothy Kataps, Mr. Muri expressed his gratitude for the recognition but explained his decision was based on consultations with his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other stakeholders.

Human rights activist Rikwense Muri has rejected an appointment offer by the Taraba state government. Photo credit: @OfficialTaraba

Source: Twitter

Acknowledging the governor’s effort to bridge political divides, Muri praised the appointment as a move toward inclusiveness.

“I write to express my heartfelt gratitude for the honour of being considered for the position of Senior Special Assistant on Project Tracking.

"Your decision to embrace capable individuals, regardless of political affiliations, marks a commendable step toward inclusivity in governance,” he said.

Commitment to Party Loyalty

Despite his appreciation, Muri cited loyalty to the APC as a critical factor in his decision, Premium Times reported.

He emphasized the need to respect the party’s constitution, which discourages members from accepting appointments from opposition administrations without proper authorization, Leadership reported.

“As a dedicated member of the APC and the State Publicity Secretary of the APC Youth Vanguard in Taraba State, my commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains steadfast,” Muri stated.

He further explained,

“Article 9.5 of our party’s constitution stipulates that members accepting appointments from opposition administrations risk outright cessation of their membership unless they follow proper channels through the party’s National Secretariat. These were not followed in this instance.”

Activist speaks of APC achievements in Taraba

Muri also highlighted the achievements of the APC in Taraba under President Tinubu’s administration, including federal infrastructure projects and local government autonomy.

“Given the significant investments and support our state has received under his administration, it would be inconsistent for me to abandon my party during this time of renewed focus on Taraba,” he added.

Commitment to APC’s Growth

As a long-time APC supporter, Muri reiterated his dedication to the party's growth in Taraba.

“I have worked tirelessly to grow the party from opposition to a ruling force in my constituency, contributing to our victories at the state assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate levels,” he said.

Governor Kefas had announced the appointment alongside 177 others, but Muri’s rejection underscores the challenges of political inclusivity in a highly partisan environment.

Source: Legit.ng