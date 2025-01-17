Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said that the priority of the Red Chamber in 2025 is to pass the electoral reform bills

Akpabio, in his New Year address to lawmakers, stressed the need to have a credible and transparent electoral system in Nigeria

The Senate president also noted that the passing of the 2024 budget was a matter of utmost importance for the chamber

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, has said that the Upper Chamber must complete the electoral reform in 2025. The senator made the remark while addressing the lawmakers on Wednesday, January 15, as they resumed legislative business.

Akpabio reminded the lawmakers that one of the Red Chamber's priorities is the speedy passage of the 2024 appropriation bill. He urged the lawmakers to make a renewed commitment to the legislative affairs.

Akpabio emphasised the importance of electoral reforms bills Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Senate President urged his colleagues to make the aspirations of those with fewer privileges a reality through the laws they pass. He maintained that the legislature can make Nigeria the pride of Africa and a beacon of hope to the world.

Akpabio speaks on visiting Tinubu

He recalled that during the break, the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on behalf of the lawmakers. He said the president also sent his wishes and greetings to the lawmakers.

According to him, Nigeria was currently going through trials that would shock the world in a short period of time. He then expressed the optimism that the challenges before Nigeria were with seeds of opportunities and that the country would triumph.

He maintained that passing the 2025 budget was of the utmost importance to the lawmakers. To him, the budget has the potential to restore Nigeria's lost economic glory. He described the budget as a major instrument in igniting prosperity, securing peace, and laying the foundation for a strong and resilient Nigeria.

Why Senate must pass electoral reform bills

He then maintained that the Senate must prioritise passing the electoral reform in 2025, emphasizing the need for a credible and transparent electoral process in the 2027 general election.

His statement reads in part:

"Another critical task before us is the completion of electoral reforms. We must complete it this year. Electoral reform is not just a legislative duty but a moral imperative. It is our chance to gift the Nigerian people a transparent, credible system that reflects their will.”

Recalled that the Senate had gone on end of the end-the-year holiday on Thursday, December 19, and resumed on Wednesday, January 15.

See the video of Akpabio's comment here:

Knocks as lawmakers sing Tinubu's mandate songs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu was assured of the National Assembly's support for his administration on Wednesday, December 13, 2024.

This came as senators and House of Representatives members sang the Nigerian leader's mandate song during his 2025 budget presentation to the legislature.

Some Nigerians have condemned the national assembly members' singing of Tinubu's mandate songs, and some have also criticised the budget's content.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng