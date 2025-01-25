The Lagos State House of Assembly has reaffirmed its support for newly elected Speaker Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda

The Assembly maintains that the impeachment process adhered to statutory orders, reflecting the collective will of members, and criticized Obasa's resistance as "uncalled for and unparliamentary"

In a statement signed by Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, the Assembly urged Obasa to prioritize peace and harmony, warning against actions that could destabilize Lagos's political climate

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State House of Assembly has affirmed its position on the impeachment of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as the Speaker.

The assembly emphasized unity behind the newly elected Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

Lagos Assembly has insisted that Mudashiru Obasa remains impeached. Photo credit: @rilwan_ola01/@lshaofficial

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, who was initially elected Speaker for the 10th Assembly, has publicly rejected his impeachment, maintaining that he remains the Speaker.

However, the majority of the Assembly members have declared their allegiance to Meranda and insist on moving forward under her leadership.

In a statement signed by Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, and shared via X (formerly known as Twitter), the Assembly underscored the legitimacy of the decision made during the plenary session on January 13, 2025.

"Over two-thirds of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda. We stand by the decision taken and shall defend our position to the latter," the statement read.

Lagos Assembly justifies impeachment process

The Assembly reiterated that the impeachment process adhered to statutory orders and reflected the collective will of its members.

"All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state, and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary statutory orders to remove principal officers, including the Speaker," Olukayode stated.

The statement criticized Obasa's continued resistance to his removal, describing his actions as "uncalled for and unparliamentary."

It called for peace and urged the former Speaker to respect the Assembly's decision, Vanguard reported.

Call for peace and cooperation

In a direct appeal to Obasa, the Assembly warned against actions that could destabilize the political climate in Lagos.

"I, therefore, appeal to the former Speaker to toe the line of peace and harmony as being followed by others. The current intransigent posture will heat up the polity and not augur well," the statement cautioned.

Hon. Olukayode concluded by emphasizing the need for stability and good governance in Lagos.

"Peace we want in Lagos, and peace we will achieve," he affirmed.

The situation has sparked significant public interest, with many watching closely for further developments as the Assembly navigates this leadership transition.

Supreme Court document questioned Obasa's legal credentials

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Supreme Court document has raised some questions about the legal credentials of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa's name was reportedly missing from the Roll of Legal Practitioners in Nigeria, despite his claim to have a law degree from LASU.

The document was dated July 24, 2020, and was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Supreme Court's chief registrar.

Source: Legit.ng