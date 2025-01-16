Former Dunamis pastors Abraham Daniel and Prince Stephen Anyebe publicly criticized Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche's leadership

Former Dunamis International Gospel Centre pastors Abraham Daniel and Prince Stephen Anyebe have sparked online debate after airing grievances about their time at the church.

Their statements, which include criticisms of the church's leadership under Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, have drawn sharp reactions from loyal members of the ministry.

Ex-Pastor Abraham Daniel speaks out

Abraham Daniel, a former senior pastor at Dunamis who now identifies as a humanist, has openly criticized the church and shared reasons for leaving Christianity.

In a viral Facebook post, Abraham claimed he once grew his congregation from 950 to nearly 3,000 members and introduced local production of comfort chairs for the ministry.

However, he revealed he no longer believes in God, stating:

“There is no God anywhere. Humans created God to control the poor.

Pastor Prince Stephen Anyebe Joins the Criticism

Another former Dunamis pastor, Prince Stephen Anyebe, added his voice, describing the church as a "religious empire" focused more on material wealth than spiritual growth.

He criticized the evolving priorities of Nigerian churches, highlighting what he believes is a shift away from genuine spiritual leadership.

Dunamis members fire back

Loyal Dunamis members have strongly defended Pastor Enenche and the church, dismissing the criticisms via Facebook as baseless, accusing the former pastors of bitterness and personal failings.

Peace Ojochenemi Franklyn said:

“May the Lord deliver you. If sleep refuses to come because of so much hatred in your heart, join ‘Commanding the Day’ at 11 PM.”

Blessing James Young said:

“At this point, I’m convinced this man [Enenche] is called by God because people talk so much against him. I’ll start attending Dunamis. See you in church on Sunday!”

Chukwunonso David:

"Only God knows what this man did to be sacked. I know in Dunamis, even if a pastor indulges in immorality or embezzles funds, they are recalled to the headquarters for rehabilitation.”

Joshua Ugama:

“No amount of noise can stop us. We are flying!”

Miracle Ohitah, stated:

“God is about to take this ministry to a higher level. That’s why the devil is fighting, but he has lost the battle.”

Another loyalist, Blessing Shafik, declared:

"Dominion 2025: Dunamis is taking charge everywhere. Take it or leave it.”

Pastor Enenche replies ex-pastors' viral allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche, the spiritual head of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, has broken his silence following numerous allegations.

In a recent social media post, the general overseer addressed his congregation about the New Year. He highlighted that the negative attacks of the enemies would not prevail and prayed against the forces of darkness.

