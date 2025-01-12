Pastor Prince Stephen Anyebe, a former senior pastor of Dunamis, raised concerns about the leadership under Dr. Paul Enenche

Anyebe recounted personal struggles, including late-night tasks and long commutes without support, to illustrate the church's lack of care for its employees' welfare

Anyebe listed numerous pastors who left Dunamis, questioning the church's founding vision of restoration and criticizing the lack of opportunities for correction and restoration

In a revealing statement, Pastor Prince Stephen Anyebe, a former senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has voiced his concerns about the leadership and direction of the church under Dr. Paul Enenche.

His comments follow a recent testimony by Pastor Abraham Kolawole, another ex-senior pastor, which has sparked debates within the religious community.

Anyebe who took to his Facebook page to recount his ordeal as a former pastor of the church, highlighted what he sees as the root causes of the church’s challenges:

“The current situation is the result of carelessness towards the welfare of the church’s employees and members, not just Dunamis," he said.

He criticized the evolving priorities within many Nigerian churches, describing them as “religious empires” focused more on competition and material accomplishments than spiritual growth.

“Competition has become their vision, not salvation. They hold programs just to show other pastors their capacity. They boast of reserves in their accounts more than the character development of their members,” he said.

Anyebe speaks on his personal sacrifices and alleged neglect

Pastor Anyebe recounted his own sacrifices during his time at Dunamis, including working late into the night and travelling long distances without support.

He described one vivid memory, saying:

“Each time I went to the house to shave Dr. Paul’s hair after pastor’s prayers on Saturday by 10 pm, I struggled to get back home. Many times, I had to walk from Maitama to Wuse to find a taxi.

“When I got home, my wife would put water in a bowl for me to wash my hands, and I would drink the water after washing Dr. Paul’s hair. We called it desperation for the anointing.”

Li of senior pastors who exited the church since 1999

Anyebe also highlighted the number of pastors who have left the church since 1999, citing various reasons, including neglect and lack of support. Among the names mentioned were:

Pastor King Omudu (exited) Pastor Philip Aba (exited & late) Pastor Tunde Daniel (exited) Pastor Sabo Yaro (exited & late) Pastor Timothy Akase (exited & late) Pastor Success Akpan (exited) Pastor Abraham Kolawole (exited) Pst King Omudu (exited) 2. Pst majebo 3. Pst Philip Aba ( exited & late) 4. Pst Tunde Daniel (exited) 5. Pst Penile Samuel (exited) 6. Pst Ayo (exited & late) 7. Pst Sabo yaro (exited & late) 8. Pst Paul Oduh 9. Pst Obeya 10. Pst fidelis Alika 11. Pst Solomon Ipila 12. Pst Hope Johnson (exited & late) 13. Pst Timothy Akase ( exited & late) 14. Pst Sunday 15. Pst success Akpan ( exited) 16. Pst Mbaya yohana (exited)

He questioned whether the church’s founding vision—to “gather the battered, scattered, and shattered”—was being upheld.

“If Dunamis is a place of corrections, why sack pastors for mistakes without giving room for restoration?” he asked.

Pastor Anyebe also touched on the strained relationships between Dr. Enenche and some of his former mentors and colleagues.

He expressed disappointment over incidents involving prominent religious leaders such as Bishop Francis Wale Oke and Bishop Asare from Ghana, who he claims were sidelined despite their contributions to Dunamis’ growth.

Anyebe, however, urged church leaders to take responsibility for the spiritual and emotional well-being of their members and staff.

“It’s high time our spiritual fathers took responsibility. The message of love, forgiveness, and salvation that Jesus Christ gave to the church is no longer in our pulpits,” he lamented.

Pastor Anyebe’s revelations add to the growing criticism faced by Dunamis leadership, with former pastors increasingly speaking out about their experiences.

As more voices join the conversation, the call for reform and reflection within the church becomes louder.

