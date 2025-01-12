Suspected Lakurawa gunmen killed two Airtel workers and a resident in Kebbi State during a surveillance mask installation

The police and military responded promptly, with the Commissioner of Police deploying tactical teams and the military pledging to combat the terror group along the Nigeria-Niger border

Local communities are urged to cooperate with security forces to enhance operational effectiveness and ensure safety

In a tragic incident, suspected gunmen believed to be members of the Lakurawa terror group killed two workers of Airtel Communication Nigeria Ltd and one resident of Gumki village in the Arewa Local Government Area.

The attack occurred while the victims were installing surveillance masks in the area.

Incident Details

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kebbi State, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

"On 10/01/2025 at about 2047hrs, suspected Lakurawa bandits invaded a construction site at Gumki village, Arewa LGA, a community between Nigeria and Niger Republic, where staff of Airtel Communication Nigeria Ltd were installing a surveillance mask for the Nigeria Immigration Service," he said.

The attack resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including one local resident and three Airtel employees.

Police and Military Response

Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani, alongside the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, CIS Muhammad Bashir Lawali, swiftly mobilized to the scene and evacuated the corpses to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

The state Commissioner of Police deployed tactical teams to address the threat posed by the suspected Lakurawa bandits.

He also met with key stakeholders in the area, urging them to provide timely and relevant information to assist the police and security agencies.

Military Pledge to Combat Lakurawa Terror Group

The military has pledged its commitment to flush out the Lakurawa terrorist group along the Nigeria-Niger border.

Major General Oluyinka Soyele, Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, emphasized the importance of maintaining Nigeria's territorial integrity during an operational visit to the tactical headquarters of the DHQ Special Operations Brigade in Balle, Sokoto State.

General Soyele urged local communities to cooperate with security forces, highlighting that a strong partnership between the troops and residents is crucial for effective military operations and a united front against terrorism.

Lakurawa group

The Lakurawa terrorist group, also known as Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), is an al-Qaeda-linked organization that infiltrated parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states from Niger Republic and Mali.

Initially invited by local leaders to combat banditry, the group quickly turned to enforcing Islamist laws and intimidating local communities.

Gunmen Kill 2 Soldiers, Others in Fresh Attack

Legit.ng reported suspected armed herders on Tuesday launched a deadly attack on the Egwuma community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue state, killing six people, including two soldiers.

A local resident, identified simply as Anthony, said the gunmen invaded the community around 5:00pm, unleashing terror on residents. The attack reportedly forced villagers to flee their homes in panic.

