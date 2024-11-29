Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said notorious terrorists’ leaders on its wanted list, Yellow Jambros, Alhaji Mallam, Ardo Idi (Alhaji Lawal), Lawal Kwalba, Salkado, Yellow Ibrahim, Gana’e and Babangida, among others, have surrendered to troops during the week.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, confirmed the development on Friday. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday, November 29, said others were similarly indicating interests to surrender.

Maj.-Gen. Buba also disclosed that troops neutralised 135 terrorists, arrested 185 others and rescued 129 hostages during the week.

According to Buba, the surrendering of the terrorists followed troops’ onslaught against them in recent weeks.

Speaking further, Buba added that following the terrorists’ leadership overtures, a non-kinetic collaborative effort with stakeholders was deployed to encourage the surrendering process.

He also stated that 61 suspected oil thieves were also arrested by the troops with the recovery of stolen crude worth N889,233,020.00.

“Accordingly, several terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants have so far surrendered with more indicating interest to surrender.

“Notable terrorist that have surrendered include Yellow Jambros, Alhaji Mallam, Ardo Idi (Alhaji Lawal), Lawal Kwalba, Salkado, Yellow Ibrahim, Gana’e and Babangida among others,” he said.

