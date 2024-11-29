Global site navigation

Local editions

Jambross, Ibrahim: Jubilation As Military Finally Capture Wanted Terrorist Leaders, Details Emerge
Nigeria

Jambross, Ibrahim: Jubilation As Military Finally Capture Wanted Terrorist Leaders, Details Emerge

by  Esther Odili 2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said notorious terrorists’ leaders on its wanted list, Yellow Jambros, Alhaji Mallam, Ardo Idi (Alhaji Lawal), Lawal Kwalba, Salkado, Yellow Ibrahim, Gana’e and Babangida, among others, have surrendered to troops during the week.

Wanted terrorist leaders, Jambross, Ibrahim surrender to troops
Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, confirmed the development on Friday. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria
Source: Facebook

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday, November 29, said others were similarly indicating interests to surrender.

Maj.-Gen. Buba also disclosed that troops neutralised 135 terrorists, arrested 185 others and rescued 129 hostages during the week.

According to Buba, the surrendering of the terrorists followed troops’ onslaught against them in recent weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking further, Buba added that following the terrorists’ leadership overtures, a non-kinetic collaborative effort with stakeholders was deployed to encourage the surrendering process.

He also stated that 61 suspected oil thieves were also arrested by the troops with the recovery of stolen crude worth N889,233,020.00.

Read also

BREAKING: Wanted deadly terrorist leader, Jambros, 1 other surrender in Nigeria

“Accordingly, several terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants have so far surrendered with more indicating interest to surrender.
“Notable terrorist that have surrendered include Yellow Jambros, Alhaji Mallam, Ardo Idi (Alhaji Lawal), Lawal Kwalba, Salkado, Yellow Ibrahim, Gana’e and Babangida among others,” he said.

Read more about terrorist here:

Troops air strikes kill ‘70 ISWAP fighters’ in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that over 70 Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at the Kwallaram camp had been killed in Lake Chad.

The terrorists were killed during an air strike attack on a camp led by notorious ISWAP commander Usman Russia in southern Lake Chad.

The airstrike is described as one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: