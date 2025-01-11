How 79 People Were Killed in Last Seven Days in Six States, Full List Emerges
- Insecurity in Nigeria has taken a different turn in the last week as there were records of terror attacks killing 79 people
- The terror attacks across seven states in the country cut across the northern and southern regions of the country
- The casualties in the last week included the soldiers and operatives of the Nigerian police killed in Borno state
Nigeria experienced a number of resurgence terror attacks this week, leading to fear that the renewed raids could signal a fresh offensive by the several terror groups in the country.
Reports indicated that no less than 79 Nigerians were reportedly killed, and 43 people were said to have been kidnapped during a different terror attack in seven states across the country.
Below is the list of affected states:
34 people killed in Katsina
30 people were said to have been killed in Safana, Kaita, Charanci, and Kurfi local government areas of Katsina state between Tuesday and Thursday, January 7 and 9.
According to the report, bandits ambushed the victims on their way home from a condolence visit to Batsari.
On Sunday, January 5, bandits reportedly killed Alhaji Amadu Surajo, the acting chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and three other persons at the Mai Rana village in Kusada LGA of the state.
Eight soldiers two police were killed in Borno
On Saturday, January 4, eight soldiers were reportedly killed during a terrorist attack at a military base in the Sabon Gari area in Dambo LGA of Borno state.
The Nigeria Defence Authority confirmed the attacks, while President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the incident.
Also, two police officers were reportedly killed during Boko Haram terrorist attacks in Nganzai Police Division in the state on Wednesday, January 5.
Two people killed in Kebbi
Also, on the same Saturday, two people were confirmed dead during an attack by some suspected Lakurawa bandits in the Natsini village in Argungu LGA of Kebbi.
Nafiu Abubakar, the spokesperson of the state police command, confirmed the attack, adding that the assailants rustled an unspecified number of cows.
20 died in Imo
In Imo state, no less than two people reportedly died during a gun battle between the police and some suspected gunmen.
The incident was said to have happened in the Umuokanne area of the state on the same Saturday.
Also, 18 lives were lost in a coordinated attack in Orlu local government area of the state on Sunday, January 5.
Two villagers killed in Kaduna
Bandits reportedly killed two villagers during an attack in Idu village in Kufana District of Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state.
The incident, which happened on Wednesday, January 8, was confirmed by the state government.
11 killed in Jigawa
Bandits reportedly killed 11 people in Gululu village in Jahun and Miga LGAs of Jigawa state on Friday, January 10.
Several houses were reportedly raised during the bandits' attack, creating tension in the state.
Governor Makinde speaks on insecurity in Oyo
Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that bandits from the northwest are moving into the state and camping close to where he had his last birthday.
The governor stated that his administration was committed to protecting the state's lives and property and would do everything possible to achieve this.
Makinde stated that Oyo faced a degree of insecurity in 2024 and pledged that his government would redouble its efforts in 2025.
