A United Airlines flight from Lagos to Washington Dulles declared an emergency mid-flight, forcing a return to Lagos with injuries reported among passengers

The Boeing 787-8, carrying 245 passengers and 11 crew members, experienced turbulence, causing food and luggage to scatter within the cabin

United Airlines attributed the incident to a "technical issue," and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority confirmed passengers were lodged in a hotel post-landing

A United Airlines flight en route from Lagos to Washington Dulles International Airport declared an emergency mid-flight on Thursday, forcing the Boeing 787-8 aircraft to return to Lagos.

The flight, registered as N27903 and carrying 245 passengers, three pilots, and eight flight attendants, experienced turbulence that left some passengers and crew with minor injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the root cause of the issue. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The emergency began with the crew transmitting the transponder code 7700, signaling distress to air traffic control. Upon safely landing back in Lagos, videos and photos shared by passengers showed food and luggage strewn across the cabin, evidence of the flight's turbulence. While the cause of the emergency is yet to be confirmed, many passengers speculated it was an engine-related issue.

NCAA responds to distress signals

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) responded to the incident, ensuring passengers were accommodated in a hotel as required by aviation regulations. Micheal Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection for the NCAA, stated:

“Passengers have been lodged in a hotel as stipulated by the NCAA Act.”

Technical issue cause of malfunction

United Airlines, in a brief statement, attributed the air return to a "technical issue." The airline added, “After landing safely, the aircraft was met by first responders to address reports of minor injuries to several passengers and crew.”

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is expected to investigate the incident to determine the exact cause of the emergency.

The over 13-year-old aircraft is part of United Airlines' fleet of widebody planes, designed for long-haul international routes.

Source: Legit.ng