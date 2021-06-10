- A presidential aide who also serves as a youth leader of the APC, Ismaeel Ahmed, has reacted to the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria

- The politician disclosed what the social media company needs to do if it intends to resume business in the country

- Ahmed explained why the actions by the federal government against the microblogging site was justified

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides, Ismaeel Ahmed, says he is not happy that he cannot tweet following the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

The senior special assistant to the president on the national social investment program made the statement when asked how he personally felt about the development as a youth.

He, however, justified the suspension of the social media site, The Sun reported.

The politician told journalists at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Wednesday, June 9, that the social media site has to act responsibly if it wants to operate in Nigeria.

Ahmed said:

“If you ask me whether I am happy that there is no Twitter today that I cannot tweet, I will say, of course not. I am not happy that I am not twitting and I hope there will be an amicable resolution and I hope Twitter will be responsible going forward.''

The Nation reported that the presidential aide noted that the decision to place Twitter on suspension was in line with the government’s right to exercise the country’s sovereignty.

APC says Twitter suspension temporary

In a related report, the youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the narrative that the federal government banned the microblogging platform, Twitter.

According to The Nation, the national youth leader of the APC, Ismaeel Ahmed, argued that the federal government only suspended the operations of Twitter in the country.

The politician also explained that the suspension on Twitter did not affect many other social media sites operating in Nigeria.

