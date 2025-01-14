A man has divided internet users after sharing the lyrics and audio of God of All the Earth song by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Ajayi was recently caught with his girlfriend's severed head in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

While some people thought the song was beautiful and moving, others had other views about the music

Mixed reactions have trailed an audio release of God of All the Earth song sung by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed his girlfriend.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajayi made headlines after he was caught with the severed head of his girlfriend in a black nylon.

Some people loved the song. Photo Credit: Charles Arinze Nwabude

Source: Facebook

He was arrested in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa state, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the incident sparked outrage, a teacher, Martin White-Ufuah, shared the gospel singer's song, which was released in 2020.

"The song of the gospel artist who allegedly behe.aded his girlfriend for ritual purpose," he wrote on Facebook while attaching the audio and lyrics of the song.

"You are God of all the earth.

"There is no one else like you.

"I just want the world to know.

"You are God of all the earth," a part of the lyrics read.

Reactions trail gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's song

Miracle Ikechukwu Chidiebere said:

"This song is beautiful!

"The song is also worded...

"It's just God that keeps one from falling and it's our decision to choose to remain firm.

"It's well! I pray God helps him."

DC Daniel said:

"Where did he miss it,

"My God, the one who is able to hold me, please may I no fall off...

"Such a beautiful sound."

Buchi Isra'el Collins said:

"The reason I stick with my wife and the hymns is to provide great worship experiences without any strange spirits attached... Today's Gospel singers are singing another gospel songs."

Obeh Chimsomu Aneke said:

"How did he conceive the killing of his girlfriend?

"🤔🤔🤔Chia with this type of voice, one wouldn't think he is capable of committing this type crime 🤔."

Josiah Lawan said:

"This is sad. 😥

"Where did he miss it?

"What was he looking for?

"Hah!

"This is heartbreaking. 💔"

Dr-Longji Dambok said:

"Can we say there may be some who are seen as gospel music stars who might be in the same practice but were not caught?"

Apst Daniel Emeka Benjamin said:

"Until we stop exalting mammon and materialism from our pulpit, we keep raising a generation that thinks ministry is all about fame, money and power.

"We are responsible for what is happening in the body.

"Still some preachers are yet to come to terms with the harsh reality of our departure from the core and true kingdom values and virtues."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's old video, where he gave a motivational speech, had resurfaced online.

Police give update on Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the FCT police had given an update on gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who was caught with his girlfriend's head.

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) identified as Arike had tweeted about the unfortunate incident, stating that the suspect was caught with his girlfriend’s head inside a nylon.

Reacting, the FCT police command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, clarified that the incident did not happen in Abuja as was widely reported but in Nasarawa State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng