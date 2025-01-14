The young lady reportedly killed by gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, Salome Adaidu, has been quietly laid to rest

Legit.ng reported that the singer had been accused of killing his lover in Abuja with the severed head allegedly found in a nylon

A recent video captured in the night saw Salome Adaidu’s family sobbing as some men lowered her corpse to the ground

Salome Adaidu, the young woman reportedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has been laid to rest.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Salome’s tragic death in the hands of her purported boyfriend and self-proclaimed TikTok motivational speaker has since sent shock waves across the nation.

Lady allegedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has been laid to rest. Credit: @caeser.T

Source: Instagram

A now-viral video showed the heartbreaking scene of her burial held in the night.

A group of men somberly dropped her remains into the earth, their faces engraved with despair.

Voices of women could be heard in the background as they filled the air with their painful sobs.

Watch the video below:

Old video of gospel singer preaching online

Legit.ng previously reported that the said gospel singer sparked massive reactions after his old video surfaced online.

In the post on his TikTok page, Ajayi was trying to motivate his fans about life and village people. According to him, there were no village people anywhere and no one could stop them.

The music star added that a lot of people were going to churches to pray and running around for prayers just because they were afraid of village people. Ajayi also encouraged his fans to keep on moving.

In the video, singer Ajayi acknowledged that there was only one power in heaven and on earth. He explained that the only power that could stop people was in them. The TikTok star added that they shouldn't stop themselves, since they have the ability to do so.

Also, the family of the lady Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly murdered by Timileyin Ajayi, revealed the relationship between the deceased and the artiste.

Contrary to widespread reports, a Facebook user, Alli Stephen, said Salome was not Timileyin's girlfriend and he lied about his statement when he was arrested by the police. The netizen added that Salome was like a sister to him.

Speaking further, Alli said that Salome left home by 11am on Sunday, January 12, 2025, to see her friend at Karu, Nasarawa state, and she entered the wrong Keke.

According to Alli, he spoke to Salome's older sister at 2pm and later by 6pm that day. Afterwards, Salome's sister called him and said that her sister was dead. He added that it was the bike man who carried her alleged murderer that raised the alarm because the bag he carried was dripping with blood.

Wife kills husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 39-year-old Olusegun Tinubu met his untimely death, allegedly at the hands of his wife, Comfort Tinubu.

The incident reportedly escalated from an argument over bedroom access, resulting in Comfort allegedly stabbing her husband in the back.

Police transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, where authorities launched a full investigation.

