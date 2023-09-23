The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has opened up on why it revoked 167 plots of land in the metropolis of Abuja

The FCTA said the affected persons violated the stipulations of the Abuja master plan by not developing the land within two years

Political figures like Labour Party's presidential bannerman, Peter Obi and former Cross River governor, Liyel Imoke, were affected

FCT, Abuja - The Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that the revocation of lands of some top political personalities in Abuja was because they failed to develop it.

Recall that the FCTA announced that it had revoked 167 plots of land across Maitama, Jabi, Gudu and other eyebrow areas in Abuja.

Top political personalities like Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Cross River governor Liyel Imoke, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Donubari Josephine Kogbara and Ishaya Baba were all affected by this move.

Others include Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia, Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Kanu Agabi, Niki Niki Tobi, Ishaku Bello, BUA International, among others.

FCTA clears air on revoking Obi, Imoke and other's land in Abuja

Confirming this development, the Director of FCTA Information and Communication, Hazat Sule, said the lands were left underdeveloped for far too long, which left them with no choice but to revoke it.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated that the stipulated norm is for the allottees of the lands to develop their property within two years of when it was allotted.

Sule described their refusal to adhere to the stipulations of the FCTA as a flagrant abuse of the nation’s capital master plan.

This development further affirms Wike’s declaration during his inaugural press conference, where he stated that the FCTA would revoke lands due for development.

He also stated that individuals who built structures in green areas should evacuate as demolition exercises would be effected in such areas to ensure the master plan of the nation’s capital remains intact.

Wike also noted that the operation of motorcycles in the city centres would not be condoned.

