Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has said he was not ready to help the administration of President Bola Tinubu

Sanusi, a former CBN governor, said if he had explained the economy, the country would have gotten a way out, but Tinubu's government has not been behaving like a friend

The Emir of Kano then noted that he would not treat anyone like a friend if he was not being treated the same way

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has expressed his reserve for President Bola Tinubu's government, stating that the current administration is not acting like a friend and that he will not also behave like one to the government.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said if he had taken the time to explain why President Tinubu's economic policies were not working, the current administration would have gotten the solution, but the government chose not to be his friend.

The leader of the Tijjaniyyah group in Nigeria made the comment in a trending video. He said:

“I don’t want to help this government. They’re my friends. If they don’t behave like friends, I don’t behave like a friend… They don’t even have people with credibility who can come and explain what they are doing. I’m not going to help”.

Nigerians' reactions to Sanusi's comment on Tinubu

The comment of the Emir has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Sapiosexual commented:

"It’s a powerful statement about accountability and trust. When leaders fail to act with transparency and integrity, they lose the support of those who could help them."

Oluwatosin wrote:

"Tinubu will show him shege for this statement. He will not win his case in Supreme Court."

Waheed Yusuf challenged the Emir:

"Talk to what and how Kano is being administered presently."

Joseph Ajayi said:

"Seeking for attention, please your case is still in court."

LumiExtra begged the traditional ruler:

"Please help if you can for the sake of poor masses."

Has Sanusi visited Tinubu before?

Legit.ng recalled that the embattled Emir visited President Tinubu in Aso Rock months after the latter resumed office. Sanisu's visit to Tinubu was shortly after the president suspended the immediate past governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

However, details of the meeting between the president and the Emir were not made public, but that was the first time the president hosted the Tijjaniyyah leader. Sanusi was the CBN governor between June 2009 to June 2014, when Emefiele took over from him.

