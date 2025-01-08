The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has emphasised the importance of respect among Muslims and followers of all Abrahamic religion

Sanusi made the call during the Shahada, the declaration of faith, of ACP Daniel Amah, who converted to Islam at his palace

The leader of the Tijjaniyah group noted that all the Abrahamic religions have similarities, only that the Muslims don't believe Jesus is God or the son of God but accept him as a prophet of Allah

Mohammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, has said all the Abrahamic religions have almost everything in common, adding that it is just that Muslims don't accept Jesus Christ as God or the son of God but accept Jesus as prophet.

The leader of the Tijjaniyah group made the comment during the Shahada (declaration of faith) of a high-ranking Nigerian police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Daniel Amah, who converted to Islam at his palace, a development Sanusi described as a valuable addition to the Muslim community.

Amah, who has risen to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and is currently the OC Mopol in Lagos state, was invited to take his Shahada, or declaration of faith, at the palace, although logistics prevented this from happening immediately, according to the Emir.

How Sanusi described the conversion of Amah

The conversion is being seen as a significant event, with parallels drawn to the story of Omar Ibn Al-khattaab (RA), a companion of the Prophet Muhammad (SallaAllahu Alaihi Wa Alihi Wasallam) who accepted Islam and went on to become a leading figure in the early Muslim community.

Sanusi is reported to have explained the teachings of Islam to the officer, who is said to have been receptive to the message. The conversion is being seen as a positive development, with the officer's position and influence likely to benefit the Muslim community.

The economist said the officer's conversion was a testament to the power of faith and the importance of welcoming new members into the Muslim community. He also highlighted the similarities and differences between Islam and other Abrahamic religions and the need for greater understanding and respect between different faith communities.

Who is ACP Daniel Amah?

Amah, a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Bompai Division in Kano State, earned a reputation as an honest and upright cop in a country plagued by corruption. In April 2022, Amah rejected a bribe of $200,000, approximately N100 million, while handling a case involving a suspect who had arranged for armed robbers to trail and rob a Bureau De Change operator.

This remarkable display of integrity earned Amah national acclaim, and he became a folk hero among his peers. The then President Buhari and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba recognized and rewarded Amah's sterling conduct.

He was promoted from Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and received a cash reward of N1 million from the Police Service Commission (PSC). Amah's commitment to upholding the law and resisting corruption has made him a shining example of what it means to be a good cop in Nigeria.

See the video of Sanusi here:

