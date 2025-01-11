Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said he is alive and in good health

The activist spoke through his media aide, Olayemi Koiki, on Friday, January 11, following the rumours of his death

Sunday Igboho also revealed the alleged reason behind the rumours of his death just as he sent a key message to his supporters

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has debunked the rumour of his death.

Sunday Igboho, in a statement released by his media aide, Olayemi Koiki, described the rumoured death as a plot to derail the self-determination struggle he is championing.

Sunday, Igboho points to scars on his face when members of the Yoruba diaspora held a demonstration in Central London. Photo credit: James Willoughby/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

I'm in good health, Sunday Igboho says

The activist further assured his supporters that he was alive and healthy.

“We want to assure the general public and supporters of the Yoruba Nation movement that Dr. Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho is alive, well, and in high spirits," the statement issued on Friday, January 10, read.

“There is no truth to the rumours being spread by certain individuals and groups trying to mislead the public. This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image and derail the ongoing self-determination struggle.

“Let it be known that our mission for the self-determination of the Yoruba people remains strong and unshaken. We call on our supporters to remain vigilant and focused on our collective goal.”

Since his release from detention from the Republic of Benin, Sunday Ighoho appeared to have relocated from Nigeria. After leaving Benin Republic, he travelled to Germany.

He briefly came to Nigeria in early 2024 for his mother's burial. After his brief return, the self-styled activist alleged that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari sent operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to assassinate him.

His ordeal with the DSS under the Buhari government started after telling Fulani to vacate the southwest in response to the killings by armed herders in the region.

“Buhari sent his soldiers and DSS to arrest me in my house because I said Yorubas are not slaves to Fulanis, they can’t suppress us in our father’s land.

“Fulanis can’t stop our fathers and mothers from going to their farms. But, I’m back with the power of God and authority not that of man,” Sunday Igboho said.

Read more about Sunday Igboho:

Yoruba nation: Why we didn't endorse Sunday Igboho's petition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom said the Yoruba Nation petition handed to No 10 Downing Street by Sunday Igboho was in no way endorsed by any official body or the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee.

The high commissioner of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in Abuja, Richard Montgomery, CMG, said the delivery was merely a reflection of an established practice of allowing the delivery of letters and petitions.

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UKinNigeria on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Montgomery said the United Kingdom does not have the power to interfere in the sovereign affairs of another country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng