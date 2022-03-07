After spending months in detention at the Republic of Benin, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Ighoho, has allegedly been released

Maxwell Adeleye, a spokesperson to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, made the announcement via his Facebook page

According to Adeleye, Sunday Igboho was released to Professor Banji Akintoye, the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide on Monday, March 7

The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Ighoho, has allegedly been released by the government of the Republic of Benin.

The spokesperson of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, announced this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, March 7.

According to Adeleye, Sunday Igboho was released on Monday to a Yoruba leader and leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French language expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

He described the release of Ighoho as a "Triumph of Truth over Darkness in Yoruba Land."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, spoke on the continued detention of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, in the Benin Republic.

The first-class monarch in an interview published by BBC News Yoruba said Igboho rejected advice offered him by the traditional rulers sent to dialogue with him.

Ooni narrated that he met President Muhammadu Buhari over Sunday Igboho and explained the reasons behind the activist's agitation.

In his reaction, Ooni recalled that President Buhari said Igboho needs to be “calm and patient”. He said the president also asked monarchs in the southwest region to advise Igboho against moves that are against the law.

