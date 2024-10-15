The United Kingdom has explained why it did not endorse the Yoruba Nation petition delivered by Sunday Adeyemo

The UK The High Commissioner in Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said the UK does not interfere in the sovereign affairs of another country

According to Montgomery, the UK government and Parliamentary Petitions Committee have rejected similar petitions in the past

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The United Kingdom said the Yoruba Nation petition handed to No 10 Downing Street by Sunday Adeyemo was in no way endorsed by any official body or the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee.

The high commissioner of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in Abuja, Richard Montgomery, CMG, said the delivery was merely a reflection of an established practice of allowing the delivery of letters and petitions.

UK government said it maintains a policy of non-interference in the sovereign affairs of other nations. Photo credit: @Superfm963

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UKinNigeria on Tuesday, October 15.

Montgomery said it is not within the power of the United Kingdom to interfere in the sovereign affairs of another country.

The high commissioner added that the UK government maintains a policy of non-interference in the sovereign affairs of other nations.

He agreed to continue liaising with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the issue as needed.

“The High Commissioner noted that any petition concerning the sovereign affairs of another country is not a matter for the UK government. The High Commissioner underscored that this is a matter for the government and legislature of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and noted that similar petitions had been rejected by the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee and the UK government in the past.”

Police speak on Sunday Igboho’s alleged eviction notice

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo state police command dispelled reports claiming that Sunday Igboho ordered herders involved in kidnapping and robbery in the southwest to vacate some parts of Oyo state immediately.

The reports had claimed that Igbo issued the eviction ultimatum in an audio recording on Tuesday, July 16, through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki.

However, a statement signed by the spokesman of the Oyo state police command, Adewale Osifeso, noted that there is no truth in the voice note circulated on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng