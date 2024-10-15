The British high commissioner in Abuja has addressed concerns surrounding a petition submitted by Sunday Igboho at 10 Downing Street

During a meeting with Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the high commissioner confirmed that the petition was received but not endorsed by the UK government

The high commissioner added that the UK government maintains a policy of non-interference in the sovereign affairs of other nations

Abuja, FCT—The British High Commissioner in Abuja has moved to address concerns surrounding a petition submitted by Sunday Igboho, also known as Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, at 10 Downing Street regarding the Yoruba Nation agitation.

This is as the Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, invited the British High Commissioner in Abuja to shed light on the issue.

The British high commissioner in Abuja spoke on the concerns surrounding a petition submitted by Sunday Igboho at 10 Downing Street. Photo credit: @Superfm963

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, on Tuesday, October 15.

During the meeting in Abuja, the High Commissioner acknowledged the alarm generated by the petition but said that press reports have been highly misleading.

UK high commissioner confirms letter delivery

The High Commissioner confirmed awareness of the letter's delivery and explained that it falls under an established practice allowing petitions and letters to be submitted to No. 10.

However, he said the UK government and the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee did not endorse the petition.

UK government's stance on sovereign affairs

The High Commissioner reiterated the UK government's policy of not interfering with the sovereign affairs of other nations.

He noted that similar petitions have been rejected by the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee and the UK Government in the past.

Despite the controversy surrounding the petition, the High Commissioner expressed commitment to maintaining open communication with Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the full statement below:

Following media reports on the petition submitted at 10 Downing Street by Mr. Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, The British High Commissioner in Abuja was invited to shed light on the issue. During the parlay, the High Commissioner noted the concern that the matter had generated, indicating that the press reports were highly misleading.

Furthermore, the High Commissioner informed he was aware of the letter being delivered but added that it was merely an established practice of allowing the delivery of letters and petitions to No 10. It was not endorsed by any Agency of the UK government or the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee.

The High Commissioner noted that the UK government typically does not concern itself with petitions concerning the sovereign affairs of another country. He informed that such petitions had been rejected by the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee and the UK Government in the past.

In this regard, He agreed to continue liaising with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as needed, while reiterating the importance of the bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Police speak on Sunday Igboho’s alleged eviction notice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state police command dispelled reports claiming that Sunday Igboho ordered herders involved in kidnapping and robbery in the southwest to vacate some parts of Oyo state immediately.

The reports had claimed that Igbo issued the eviction ultimatum in an audio recording on Tuesday, July 16, through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki.

However, a statement signed by the spokesman of the Oyo state police command, Adewale Osifeso, noted that there is no truth in the voice note circulated on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng