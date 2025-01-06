Global site navigation

VIDEO: APC's Okpebholo in Jerry Eze's Church Testifying About Victory in Edo Polls, Nigerians React
Nigeria

VIDEO: APC's Okpebholo in Jerry Eze's Church Testifying About Victory in Edo Polls, Nigerians React

by  Ezra Ukanwa 3 min read
  • Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, gave testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's church, crediting his election victory to divine intervention
  • Critics accused Pastor Eze of allowing what they believe to be a mockery of God, questioning the appropriateness of such a testimony in church
  • Some defended Pastor Eze, arguing that Okpebholo’s continued political position, despite the controversy, might reflect divine will

Nigerians have been expressing mixed reactions following Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo's testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church, Streams of Joy.

The Edo governor had, during the service credited his victory in the recent governorship election to divine intervention.

Okpebholo testifies in Jerry Eze's church
Nigerians speak as Okpebholo testifies in Jerry Eze's church Photo credit: @RealJerryEze
The testimony, which was aired in a viral video on Sunday, January 5, has sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning the appropriateness of such a message in a place of worship, The Punch reported.

In the video, Governor Okpebholo, who recently secured re-election in Edo State, stood before the congregation and gave thanks to God for his electoral success.

He told the crowd,

“It is by God’s grace and mercy that I stand here today. This victory was not by might or by power but by divine intervention.”

The event took place during a church service moderated by Pastor Eze, who echoed that “God often uses foolish things to prove His sovereignty.”

However, the testimony has since garnered significant backlash, especially with critics accusing Pastor Jerry Eze of allowing what they believe is a mockery of God on his pulpit.

Outrage on Social Media

Ose Anenih, son of the late former Minister of Works, Tony Anenih, took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the pastor’s actions.

He wrote:

"God will not be mocked, Pastor Jerry. A rigged election is what your god is using to prove his divinity?”

Several other social media users joined in, with Peaceful Revolution (@buhilz56) pointing out the controversial nature of the testimony.

“On your pulpit we are having such testimonies from what is common knowledge about the Edo State election,” he wrote.

Supporters defend Pastor Eze

Despite the outcry, there were also voices defending Pastor Jerry Eze, arguing that he had no control over who chose to testify.

One supporter, identified as #goodthangs_, responded on social media,

“Pastor Jerry did not tell the rigged governor to come out and testify. He came out by himself. Who is Pastor Jerry not to allow him?”

Similarly, others like #TherimT56364 argued that if God allowed Okpebholo to remain in power despite accusations of electoral malpractice, it was a sign of divine will.

“If God does not want him to be there, no amount of rigging will put him there,” they said.

See the video here:

Okpebholo calls Wike his 'master'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has referred to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his master while commending him for the developmental projects when he was the governor of Rivers State.

The Edo state governor noted that Wike has taken his developmental strike from Rivers to Abuja, praising him for the developmental projects as the FCT minister and adding that Wike now has the same impact on governance in his state.

