Pastor Lazarus Muoka proclaims 2025 as a year of restoration and transformation for Nigeria during a revival in Mgbidi, Imo State

The four-day event, themed “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” marks the return of the Lord’s Chosen international revival after two years

Muoka urges Nigerians to serve God for “uncommon rewards” and prays for the nation’s prosperity and stability

Mgbidi, Imo state – Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, has declared 2025 as a year of divine turnaround for Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening of the church’s four-day annual international revival on Thursday, January 2, Muoka urged Nigerians to remain hopeful amidst challenges.

Muoka, Lord's Chosen pastor releases 2025 prophecies Photo credit: @tlccfhq

Source: TikTok

The event, themed “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” is being held at the Chosen Revival Ground in Mgbidi, Imo State, and will conclude with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, January 2.

Muoka emphasized that 2025 would bring restoration and transformation to Nigeria.

“This year is a year of jubilee. It is a year that this land will not know any setback,” he declared.

He added that the revival is aimed at positioning Nigeria and its people for greatness, ThisDay reported.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ is on the case of this land to replace crisis with an abundance of goodies,” Muoka said, expressing optimism for a brighter future.

The cleric called on Nigerians to dedicate themselves to serving God, assuring them of divine rewards.

“God is looking for people to serve Him for uncommon rewards. Make yourself available for God to use,” he urged.

The revival, which last took place in Mgbidi in 2021 due to security concerns, has drawn participants from across Nigeria and beyond. The 2024 edition was held in Lagos.

This year’s gathering features praise and worship sessions, testimonies, and fervent prayers, all aimed at uplifting the spirit of attendees and the nation, Vanguard reported.

Muoka also prayed for Nigeria to overcome its economic challenges and become more fruitful.

“This revival is to position the land and the people for greatness, restoration, and dominion,” he stated.

New Year 2025: Prophet Adams releases prophecies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Godiya Audu Adams asked people to be prudent in their spending because '2025 is not going to be funny'.

Ahead of the New Year, Prophet Adams said it would be hard for the masses to see one cup of rice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng