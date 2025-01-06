Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity as he preaches on gratitude to God and indecent dressing

Adeboye, during the RCCG's annual Thanksgiving Service, urges Nigerians to be thankful to God despite the current economic challenges

Nigerians took to social media to react to Adeboye's sermon on gratitude and call for society to preserve its values

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has encouraged Nigerians to cultivate an attitude of gratitude to God, regardless of the challenges they face.

Adeboye preaches gratitude

Amid the ongoing economic hardships and rising prices, occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reform policies, Adeboye highlighted the importance of appreciating God’s mercy in difficult times.

He spoke on Sunday, January 5, while delivering his sermon at the church’s annual thanksgiving service tagged “All Round Praise” at the national headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Pastor Adeboye shared a poignant message about mental health, clothing, and societal values.

The cleric said:

“If you don’t know what to thank God for, thank Him for His mercy. You are alive today not because of your ability, strength, or wisdom but because of His mercy. The Bible says, ‘A living dog is better than a dead lion.’ As long as you are breathing, there is hope for you.”

Adeboye criticizes indecent dressing

As reported by Vanguard, Adeboye also criticized the growing trend of indecent dressing, equating it to a form of practical nakedness.

The revered cleric called for a return to modesty and decency in appearance.

Adeboye said:

“Today, we see people exposing what clothes are supposed to cover. They celebrate this on television, but it’s not right.”

Nigerians react as Adeboye speaks on gratitude, indecent dressing

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to Adeboye's statement.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

@Ezeugo_simeon92 tweeted:

"God no go shame us."

@Ezeugo_simeon92 tweeted:

"D challenges are becoming unbearable na."

@nii_favour tweeted:

"U just want us to insult him."

@Cyzorosgatus tweeted:

"If the demon comes from my house is an innocent demon shouldn't be cast out."

@_oroshiakose tweeted:

"Good to hear."

@hemonik86234 tweeted:

"Thunda faya you, Mumu Man."

@Man_k476 tweeted:

"How about politicians stealing the country?"

