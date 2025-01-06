Popular socialite and businesswoman Adebisi Edionseri has sadly passed away at the age of 89 after a brief illness in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

Edionseri, known as Cash Madam, was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known for her grace, dignity, and unwavering faith

Dr Adebayo Adebowale, one of her children, announced her death on behalf of the family in a statement made available to the press

A popular socialite and businesswoman, Adebisi Edionseri, popularly known as Cash Madam has reportedly passed away.

Nigerian socialite Adebisi Edionseri is dead

Reports disclosed that she died on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the age of 89, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, after a brief illness.

One of her children, Dr Adebayo Adebowale, announced her passing in a statement on behalf of the family.

As reported by Channels TV, the statement noted that the renowned businesswoman impacted lives in her family and community, as she was a “shining example of grace, dignity and unwavering faith.”

The statement further noted that Edionseri will be buried on Monday, January 6, 2025, at her residence in the Abeokuta government residential area of the state, according to Islamic rites.

The statement partly read:

“With deep gratitude to Allah for a life well-lived, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Princess Kadijat Abike Adebisi Edionseri (née Elegbede), who returned to her creator on January 5, 2025, at the age of 89, following a brief illness.

“Her life was a shining example of grace, dignity and unwavering faith. Princess Edionseri touched the lives of many through her wisdom, kindness and dedication to both her family and her community. She taught us the importance of love, resilience, and faith in Allah, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

“As we grieve this monumental loss, we also celebrate the remarkable life she lived. Her laughter, warmth, and the values she instilled will forever remain in our hearts, guiding us as we navigate life without her physical presence.”

