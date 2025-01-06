The grieving family of Ross Ogbeinde, an international student at the University of South Wales, is seeking financial support for his burial arrangements after he suddenly collapsed and passed away on December 29, 2024

The grieving family of Ross Ogbeinde, an international student in the United Kingdom, is appealing for financial support for his burial arrangements following his sudden collapse and death on December 29, 2024.

Hailing from Benin City in Edo State, Ogbeinde was studying at the University of South Wales when tragedy struck.

Tragic Turn of Event

According to the statement on GoFundMe, Ogbeinde resided in Pontypridd, South Wales, UK, with his wife and three children.

Ogbeinde was set to graduate from the University of South Wales in January 2025.

The note read thus:

“Ross died suddenly on the 29th December 2024. He had no prior sickness. He slumped and died before an ambulance could arrive . He was an international student at the University of South Wales and lived at Pontypridd South Wales, UK and was due to graduate in Jan 2025.

“He only just brought his kids to the UK last month. His Young Widow is left with 3 young kids to look after.

“We humbly ask for support to enable his family start his burial arrangements and help the family settle."

When Legit.ng reviewed the GoFundMe campaign set up by the deceased’s wife on Sunday, it was discovered that £380 had been raised from 14 donations, representing just 2 percent of the £20,000 target goal.

Access to Support

GoFundMe is a popular online crowdfunding platform that allows individuals and organizations to raise money for various causes, including personal expenses, medical bills, education, emergencies, and community projects.

Founded in 2010, GoFundMe provides users with a simple and accessible way to create fundraising campaigns, share their stories, and receive donations from friends, family, and the broader online community.

UK University

The University of South Wales (USW) is a public university located in Wales, with campuses in Cardiff, Newport, and Pontypridd.

Established in 2013 from the merger of the University of Glamorgan and the University of Wales, Newport, USW offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

