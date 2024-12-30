Double tragedy struck in Jigawa governor's family as his eldest son and mother died in one week

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state disclosed to the northern governors who paid him a condolence visit that the tragedy occurred after his daughter’s wedding

The governor of Gombe state and chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Yahaya, led a delegation to Namadi's home and encouraged him

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has narrated how his mother and son passed away within a week.

Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi speaks on losing 24-year-old son a day after losing his mother, Maryam Namadi. Photo credit: @uanamadi

On Sunday, December 29, he remarked that his son, Abdulwahab, and mother, Hajiya Maryam, died about a week after he gave out his daughter in marriage.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Namadi lost his eldest son, aged 24, in a road crash barely 24 hours after his mother died of an illness.

Abdulwahab was reportedly laid to rest in Kafin Hausa town according to Islamic rites.

Northern govs mourn with Namadi

Governor Namadi spoke on Sunday when he received the governor of Gombe state and chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Yahaya.

As reported by The Punch, Yahaya led a delegation on a condolence visit to Kafin Hausa town in Jigawa state to sympathise with Namadi.

In his remarks, Governor Namadi thanked his Gombe counterpart for standing by him, noting that Yahaya was also at his daughter’s wedding a week before the tragic incidents.

“Your Excellency, just a week ago, you were in Jigawa State to attend my daughter’s wedding Fatiha, and now you are here again to sympathise with us. This demonstrates your love for us and exceptional leadership style,” Namadi said.

Responding, Yahaya urged Namadi to take solace in God, describing his experience as an extraordinary test of faith.

Yusuf mourns death of Jigawa gov’s son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state extended his heartfelt condolences to Governor Umar Namadi over the death of his eldest son and mother.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Sunusi Bature, the governor described the loss as a monumental tragedy, not only for the Namadi family but for the Jigawa state government and the entire Northern region.

Yusuf offered prayers for Allah’s mercy on the deceased and strength for the bereaved family to endure this painful loss.

Source: Legit.ng