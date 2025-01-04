Germany's new digital visa platform simplifies applications for work, study, or family reunification, offering 28 categories of national visas

German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, hailed the portal as a much-needed reform to attract skilled workers and modernise the immigration process

Berlin, Germany - As Nigerians continue to 'japa' (leave/flee from the country), Germany has launched the Consular Services Portal, a digital platform to streamline visa applications across all 167 missions worldwide.

Legit.ng reports that this initiative, which offers 28 national visa categories, aims to address labour shortages by speeding up the process and removing obstacles, enhancing Germany's appeal to global talent. German authorities also took more measures to meet the market demand, increasing the number of work visas by 22,422.

The development is expected to raise hope among 'japa' enthusiasts, particularly young Nigerians who are frustrated with the system and want to migrate.

Nigerian nationals or non-EU citizens require a visa to enter Germany.

How to apply for German visa

There are three steps applicants need to take to secure their visas via the Internet:

1. Online application submission

Applicants should begin by completing an online form on the Consular Services Portal and uploading the required documents, including passport scans and proof of qualifications.

Next, applicants would access the Consular Services Portal to complete the relevant visa application form.

Applicants would then upload essential documents like passport scans, qualification proofs, and other supporting files.

2. Preliminary review

The German authorities, through their nearest embassy or mission, will conduct a digital preliminary review of your application.

If further information is needed—officials will request it via the portal—and you will be notified accordingly.

Any additional information requests will be communicated via the portal.

3. In-person verification

Applicants will then be scheduled for a physical appointment at their nearest German mission.

It is noteworthy that this step is crucial for identity verification, document checks, and biometric data collection (photos and fingerprints).

Schedule an appointment at a German consulate or embassy, verify identity, submit original documents, and provide biometric data such as fingerprints and photos.

The portal also features a visa navigator tool to help applicants identify the appropriate visa type.

Currently, the portal supports individual applications only. However, future updates aim to include joint applications for families, groups, and authorised representatives.

