The UK government has adjusted its visa fees and other financial requirements for foreigners looking to come into the country

The new rules the UK government said it is due to the changes in the cost of living and rising inflation rates

The updated requirements affect student visas, family visas, and tourist visas, especially in areas of proof of funds

The UK government has announced new financial requirements for individuals applying for visas from January 2, 2025.

The changes affect students, tourists, workers, and families planning to live or visit the country in the upcoming year.

In a statement on its website, the UK government said the changes were necessary due to the rising cost of living and inflation.

It added that the adjustments aim to ensure applicants can meet the financial demands of residing in the UK.

What are the new financial requirements?

For 2025, the UK has updated financial requirements for international students.

London-based students must demonstrate £1,400 per month for living expenses, an increase from £1,334 in 2024.

Students outside London must show £1,100 per month, up from £1,023.

These funds must cover living costs for up to nine months.

Additionally, students must prove they have enough funds to cover their first year's course fees. The funds must be shown in a bank statement, covering a consecutive 28-day period, and be no older than 31 days at the time of the visa application.

More changes announced by UK government

Visa application fees have been updated for 2025 across various categories. The standard student visa fee for applicants outside the UK has risen from £490 to £510.

The fee for a six-month visit visa has also increased from £115 to £120.

A two-year visa now costs £420, up from £400 in 2024.

Furthermore, the priority visa service now costs £550, marking a £50 increase.

More changes

Other changes expected from 2025 are as follows:

Tourist Visas:

No fixed amount is required, but applicants must prove they can cover trip expenses. Longer stays face stricter financial scrutiny.

Work visas:

Skilled Worker Visa applicants need £1,270 unless financially certified by employers.

Global Talent Visa holders must show they can cover initial living costs.

Health and Care Worker Visa applicants are exempt from financial requirements with employer sponsorship.

Family Visas:

Partners/spouses must demonstrate a combined annual income of £29,000.

There are also additional income requirements of £3,800 for the first child and £2,400 for each subsequent child.

Savings can meet thresholds, and exemptions apply for applicants receiving certain benefits or in cases involving human rights considerations.

Source: Legit.ng