A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom two years ago has left netizens in shock after returning to Nigeria

According to the lady, she resumed at the office she used to work and even on the same desk she was assigned to

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens who came across it shared their varying opinions

A Nigerian lady's unexpected return to her homeland after a two-year stay in the United Kingdom has left many in shock.

The lady, who had seemingly settled into her new life abroad, made the surprise decision to return to Nigeria and resume her old job.

UK-based lady returns to Nigeria after years

The lady, known as @enchantedreality1 on TikTok, documented her return to her former workplace, where she was greeted by familiar faces and even returned to the same desk she had occupied before her departure.

Speaking on her reason for leaving UK and returning to the country, she hinted to her followers with a song that her happiness mattered to her.

Her video, which showed her reintegration into her old routine, sparked a mix of reactions from netizens who were intrigued by her story.

While some viewers expressed admiration for her decision to return to her roots, others were left wondering what could have prompted her to leave behind the perceived comforts and opportunities of life in the UK.

"POV: Your old colleagues ask why you're back at your former desk after two years in the UK. Guess who's back after two years in the UK and yes I'm at the same desk," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady returns to Nigeria

The TikTok video raised more questions than answers, leaving many to speculate about her motivations and the circumstances surrounding her return.

@Augustdesigns said:

"If you are financially stable in Nigeria, you will live well. We have 24hr light where I live in Enugu, weather is cool, no traffic, good food, great night life. What else am I looking for?"

@The Duct Tapes reacted:

"Can never see someone who japa’d from naij to the US say this."

@Vay nhanh said:

"Be like na the plan be this now. Japa for 2-3 years. Save enough pounds. By the time you come back. Naira don devalue more."

@Ekundayo said:

"I relocated back to Nigeria too after 2 years of undiluted depression. As I dey naija now, happiness wan injure abeg I can't sell my peace of mind and sanity for good road and light."

@Prince Adekunle Kriss added:

"I no dey come back to Nigeria if na me. Na to go another country go hustle there too. Nigeria gives a limitation and restriction on traveling, online payment and remote jobs."

