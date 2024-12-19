A man has successfully moved his family to the UK after applying for travel visas and getting approval

A man is happy as he has successfully moved his family to the UK.

The man got travel documents, and he and his family flew to the UK, where they now live.

The man moved to the UK with his wife and four children. Photo credit: TikTok/@diamondchizzy5.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok post by @diamondchizzy5, the family highlighted their journey, showing when they received their visas.

The man has four children, and he got visas for all of them, including himself and his wife.

The video of their journey inspired a flurry of congratulatory messages from social media users.

Many people who saw the video also said they would like to be like them and travel abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian family moves abroad

@Bevy said:

"I will keep congratulating people till it gets to my turn. Congratulations."

@EBUBE CHUKWU said:

"Congratulations. It will be my turn soon."

@Racheal said:

"Congratulations, wonderful family. God I want to be congratulated soon."

@Mum zahra said:

"Congratulations me and my family are next."

@Janet Kargbo said:

"Lord am next to travel amen."

@T.gold said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn..... congratulations."

@yyevon said:

"Is it a sign my TikTok is full of visa approvals."

@user2544949993659 said:

"I tap into these blessings for me and my siblings. Amen."

@Maxy said:

"Am so happy that you guys got to travel out. God please protect chikamso and her family over there."

@Hairbyemmy123 said:

"Congratulations. I won’t stop say congratulations to others to it get too my turn."

@joyce said:

"Congratulations to you all, I strongly believe God to do same for me and my family in Jesus name amen."

Man complains of loneliness abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who relocated abroad complained of loneliness.

In a video, the man said the person he missed the most was his twin brother.

He said his family and his twin brother live in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng