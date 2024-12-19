A female doctor, Ogechi Sylvia Eze, who relocated to the United Kingdom, shared how she struggled with job-hunting

She also said she considered returning to Nigeria to farm, adding that she stayed four months abroad without job

Many who came across the post encouraged the lady as she spoke about the bills she had to pay

A Nigerian doctor in the United Kingdom, Ogechi Sylvia Eze, shared how she considered returning to the country.

While responding to a related tweet on X, the woman said she was first in a queue for Nigerians who wanted to return to the country.

In a tweet by @sopranodoctor, the woman said she stayed four months without getting a job.

She also said she had many bills and taxes piling up, adding that she may return to Nigeria and become a farmer.

Ogechi said:

“I’m first in the Queue… I’ll go back and farm. 4 months no job. I’ve travelled the length and breath of this land job hunting. Currently in a location 6 hrs from home, will spend my Christmas and new year here, as I need to pay off my debts, and bills, and my income tax (which is different from Balablu for Locum GPs like me).

“The last tax bill my accountant gave me was in the tens of thousands of pounds… I did not sleep for a week. That day I closed my company and went back to PAYE. Today I’m living one day at a time but grateful for the Grace to enjoy each day, savings or not. E choke oooo.”

Reactions as UK-based woman considers returning to Nigeria

@Nedumcity_ said:

"Hmmm, I really understand. It’s not funny at all. Biko, tikwa mkpu n’okaria."

@ANDREWODEH4 said:

"Stay strong and keep pushing until something good comes out!!!"

