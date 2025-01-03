Germany's new digital visa platform simplifies applications for work, study, or family reunification, offering 28 categories of national visas

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the portal as a much-needed reform to attract skilled workers and modernize the immigration process

Nigerians can benefit significantly from this streamlined system, which provides accessible pathways to opportunities in Germany

Germany’s Foreign Ministry has officially launched a new digital platform for visa applications, marking a transformative step in the country’s immigration process.

The platform, described as "a real administrative revolution" by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, aims to simplify access for individuals seeking to work, study, or reunite with family in Germany.

Western nations are now intensifying efforts to get talented immigrants from the African continent. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Visa offers golden opportunity for Nigerians

Starting January 1, 2025, the innovative portal is available to applicants worldwide, including those from Nigeria, through all 167 of Germany’s visa offices.

The platform allows users to select from 28 categories of national visas, streamlining what has traditionally been a cumbersome process.

Minister Baerbock underscored the importance of this reform in a press release, noting that the overhaul was "long overdue."

Germany in dire need of skilled worker

She highlighted Germany’s pressing need for skilled labor, stating, "Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. At times like these, we cannot afford to put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods."

The digital platform reflects Germany’s commitment to embracing modernity and efficiency in its immigration system. Baerbock emphasized that a modern, secure, and digital visa process is essential for the country’s status as an immigration hub.

For Nigerians, this development offers a unique opportunity to leverage the simplified process for career advancement, educational pursuits, or family reunification in Germany.

It also aligns with the global demand for skilled labor and the growing interdependence between nations in addressing workforce gaps.

Thailand launches e-visa system, invites Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja moved toward a totally digital visa application process, Nigerians who intend to travel to Thailand can now apply for visas online.

Physical submissions are no longer required as a result of the change, which became effective on January 1st 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng