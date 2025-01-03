The Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja has made the switch to a totally digital visa application process

The move took effect on January 1st and eliminates the need for physical submissions

Applicants must now use the official website to submit their visa applications

As the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja moves toward a totally digital visa application process, Nigerians who intend to travel to Thailand can now apply for visas online.

Physical submissions are no longer required as a result of the change, which became effective on January 1st 2025.

It is now necessary for applicants to submit their visa applications via the official website.

In addition to Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Chad are also covered by the e-visa scheme.

In a statement, the embassy emphasized that applicants must be residents of these nations at the time of application submission.

According to a BusinessDay reported, the embassy cautioned that if applicants do not present proof of residency in the designated nations, their applications may be rejected.

“Travel booking confirmation must be provided upon submission of your visa application. This includes return flight details showing applicant’s name, departure and return date, all flights en route from the aforementioned countries to Thailand,” the statement read.

According to the embassy, processing usually takes five working days; however, occasionally, there may be delays.

Additionally, the embassy stressed the need of authentic papers and accurate information, cautioning that inaccurate submissions could lead to rejection, reporting, and even future entry bans into Thailand.

A review of travel choices for Nigerian nationals reveals that bearers of Nigerian passports can visit 45 countries worldwide without a visa.

The list includes 27 visa-free countries, 17 visa-on-arrival countries, and 1 Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) countries according to Visa Index.

An eTA is a digital travel document that may be issued online before departure and is necessary for qualified visitors who are exempt from a country's visa requirements.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the movement for visa-free travel across Africa is gaining momentum, with countries like Rwanda and Kenya recently opening their borders to all African citizens.

This effort aims to boost unity, economic growth, and cultural exchange on the continent.

While visa-free travel isn't yet universal in Africa, some countries have fully embraced it.

The five African nations leading the way include Seychelles, Gambia among others.

UK makes important changes to 2025 UK visa

Legit.ng reported that for 2025, the UK government has revised the financial requirements for anyone wishing to apply for a work, tourist, or student visa.

With considerable adjustments to the requirements for living expenses and visa application fees, the financial rules for 2025 have been updated to take into account the nation's economic circumstances.

Students, visitors, employees, and families who want to reside in or travel to the nation in next year are all impacted by the changes.

