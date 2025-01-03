No fewer than 140 police officers have reportedly lost their lives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu made this known to the press in Abuja and explained the two factors that contributed to the demise of the officers in 2024

Disu, who noted that the families of the fallen officers have been settled, also detailed the security challenges the nation's capital is grappling with

The Nigeria Police Force revealed high blood pressure and extremists’ activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, claimed the lives of 140 officers in 2024.

How 140 officers died, police speak

According to the police, some of the officers died in their sleep, while others slumped and passed away at work.

The FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, revealed this in an end-of-the-year statement.

As reported by Vanguard, he added that some members of deceased officers’ family have been provided with entitlements and support from the Force.

Disu stated thus:

“At the start of 2024, the FCT faced significant security challenges across its six area councils, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, ‘one-chance’ robbery, illegal possession and use of firearms, homicides, and other violent crimes.”

Despite the significant loss, Disu maintained that the FCT police command remains committed to tackling crime.

He added that the command will intensify, community policing engagements, intelligence-led policing strategies, targeted clearance operations, and public enlightenment initiatives.

