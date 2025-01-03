Tragedy As 140 Police Officers Die in Abuja, Reason, Details Emerge
- No fewer than 140 police officers have reportedly lost their lives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja
- FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu made this known to the press in Abuja and explained the two factors that contributed to the demise of the officers in 2024
- Disu, who noted that the families of the fallen officers have been settled, also detailed the security challenges the nation's capital is grappling with
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Nigeria Police Force revealed high blood pressure and extremists’ activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, claimed the lives of 140 officers in 2024.
How 140 officers died, police speak
According to the police, some of the officers died in their sleep, while others slumped and passed away at work.
The FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, revealed this in an end-of-the-year statement.
As reported by Vanguard, he added that some members of deceased officers’ family have been provided with entitlements and support from the Force.
Disu stated thus:
“At the start of 2024, the FCT faced significant security challenges across its six area councils, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, ‘one-chance’ robbery, illegal possession and use of firearms, homicides, and other violent crimes.”
Despite the significant loss, Disu maintained that the FCT police command remains committed to tackling crime.
He added that the command will intensify, community policing engagements, intelligence-led policing strategies, targeted clearance operations, and public enlightenment initiatives.
Read more about the police here:
- New Year tragedy: Police react as Lagos electrician dies while fixing connections at UNILAG Estate
- Tragedy as policeman dies on Kaduna-Abuja train
- IGP issues fresh directive to officers as COAS, Lagbaja, dies
Policeman dies in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a police officer tragically died in a multi-vehicle collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing severe traffic congestion.
LASEMA and TRACE teams responded, recovering the vehicles and the officer’s body, which was handed to Ojodu Police Station.
The accident led to hours-long gridlock, with motorists stranded while authorities worked to clear the scene and manage traffic flow along the busy expressway.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.