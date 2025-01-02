AbdulRazaq Ajani, a retired controller of works at the federal ministry of works and housing, was assassinated on New Year’s Day in Ilorin

Legit.ng gathered that the incident occurred in broad daylight in Tanke area of the Kwara state capital

Sources described how the assassins casually entered Ajani’s compound moments after he drove in with his immediate family members

Ilorin, Kwara state - AbdulRazaq Ajani, a retired controller of work at the federal ministry of works and housing, has been brutally murdered by suspected assassins.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, January 2, Ajani was brutally murdered on New Year's Day in Ilorin, moments after returning home from his trip to Offa, Kwara state.

He was killed at about 3 p.m. at Dele Gege Street, off Awolowo Road in Tanke area of Ilorin.

Premium Times also noted the sad development.

A family member explained that four young men aged between 18 and 22 years, perpetrated the evil act.

CCTV recordings allegedly showed two of the attackers standing beside Ajani’s gate, one of them sipping water from a plastic bottle, while the two others walked casually into the compound.

The relative described what he saw on CCTV:

“On noticing the young men from one of the two sitting rooms on the ground floor of the one-storey duplex building, the retired federal officer reportedly rose to meet them at the main door.

“They appeared to be engaging him in a discussion until he was suddenly lying face down on the ground."

The immediate family members reportedly watched in horror as the assassins hacked their beloved with what looked like small axes.

The assailants fled the scene before the howlings of the family members drew the attention of neighbours.

AbdulRazaq Ajani's murder: Kwara police react

Meanwhile, police authorities in Kwara state confirmed the gruesome killing.

Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the police spokesperson in Kwara state, said:

"Police have waded into the incident and have commenced investigation on it.”

