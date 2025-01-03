An electrician has lost his life in the course of doing his daily job at the UNILAG Estate in Lagos state

The tragedy struck on Thursday, the second day of the year as Sheni, the electrician was electrocuted during wiring repairs in Magodo

The police and emergency responders in the area confirmed the report and disclosed to the press that they were working to determine the cause of the tragic incident

Sheni, an electrician based in Lagos state, has been electrocuted while fixing some wiring connections at the UNILAG Estate in the Magodo area of Lagos state.

Power restoration leads to tragic death of electrician

The electrician tragically passed away on Thursday, January 2, at about 5:00pm on New Year’s Day.

As reported by The Punch, some residents in the estate were said to have requested Sheni’s service after experiencing a power outage.

Sheni was working on an electric pole when power was unexpectedly restored, leading to his death.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Sheni was confirmed dead, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Speaking with the press, a resident in the area who pleaded anonymity, said:

“He was called to fix some wiring connections and immediately got to work when he arrived. It was while he was fixing it that the light was restored to the high-tension wire. That was how he got electrocuted. We didn’t know until we discovered he was no longer moving. The next thing we saw was how he gradually bent backwards and started to dangle while up there. We also called his name but he did not respond.”

Meanwhile, the incident was quickly reported at the police station and emergency responders were also alerted.

Another resident, identified simply as Dapo said an anti-crime patrol team, including men from the fire service and Lagos State Ambulance Services, later arrived at the scene.

Dapo said:

“Unfortunately, despite efforts to save him, Sheni’s body was eventually lowered to the ground, where he was confirmed dead.”

Lagos electrician's death: Police react

A police source in the community disclosed to the press that moves were ongoing to identify Sheni’s relatives and an investigation into the incident has commenced.

As of the time of filing this report, the state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Cable thief severely injured in latest attempt in FCT

In another related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a suspected cable vandal, Muktar Rabiu, has been electrocuted while attempting to steal high-voltage cables in Abuja's Federal Capital Territory.

Despite a prior arrest and sentencing for a similar crime, Rabiu continued his illicit activities, leading to severe injury.

FCT Police have reiterated their commitment to protecting public infrastructure and urged citizens to report suspicious activities.

Source: Legit.ng