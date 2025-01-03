The Kano State Police Command has arrested 19-year-old Shamsiyya Adamu, notorious for stealing mobile phones from residents in the Kano metropolis

The Kano State Police Command has successfully arrested Shamsiyya Adamu, a 19-year-old woman notorious for robbing residents of mobile phones in the Kano metropolis.

The arrest, which took place on December 21, 2024, followed numerous complaints from residents, including 30 official reports received throughout the year.

Details of Criminal Activities

According to the police spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, Ms. Adamu, a resident of Brigade Quarters, was involved in a series of thefts targeting housewives.

The suspect operated with a group of accomplices, including Idris Yusuf, 23, who served as her tricycle driver, Al’asan Dahiru, 24, who specialized in disposing of stolen items, Abdulmajid Haruna, 27, who received the stolen goods, and Salim Auwalu, 21, who withdrew money from the victims' bank accounts.

Modus Operandi and Arrest

Ms. Adamu's modus operandi involved deceiving housewives and stealing their mobile phones, which were later sold or used to swindle money from the victims' bank accounts.

According to Premium Times, the arrests came after a special intervention squad was raised by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba.

During the operation, the police recovered six mobile phones from the suspects, bringing a temporary relief to the community affected by the thefts.

“In the year 2024, the Kano State Police Command received numerous reports from residents of Kano Metropolis about a young lady who steals mobile phones from residential houses, targeting housewives.

“The reports indicated that the suspect was using a tricyclist and a cyber criminal to aid in her operations.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba raised a special intervention squad, and the principal suspect was arrested on December 21, 2024,” Mr Kiyawa stated.

Phone Theft in Nigeria

Phone theft is a significant issue in Nigeria, with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting over 25 million phone thefts between 2023 and 2024.

This crime is particularly prevalent in homes and public places, and less than 10% of victims report the incidents to the police.

The prevalence in crime has partly led some to seek help from local vigilante groups instead.

Keeping Phones Safe

According to credible experts, keeping phones safe from theft involves avoiding displaying phones in public, being cautious in crowded areas, not leaving phones unattended, and staying vigilant while pressing your phone in public.

