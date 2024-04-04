A yet-to-be-identified policeman died during a trip from Kaduna to Abuja on a train on Thursday, April 4

It was gathered that the policeman was an escort attached to the Abuja-bound train from Kaduna state

A passenger said the deceased passed on after complaining of chest pain during the journey but there was no emergency medical care on the train

FCT, Abuja - Tragedy struck on the Abuja-bound train as a police escort attached to a Kaduna-Abuja train passed on during the trip.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened on Thursday morning, April 4.

As reported by Daily Trust, the passenger said there was no sign that the police officer was unwell when the train left Kaduna station.

The passenger said the late deceased complained of chest pain during the journey and sought help before he died.

“A police officer, who was one of the escorts on an Abuja-Kaduna train just died. He left home in good health. But later during the journey, he complained of chest pain and asked his colleague to get him some glucose and water.”

“There was no emergency medical care on the train. Before a doctor, who was also a passenger, could come, the officer was already dead.”

According to SaharaReporters, the witness alleged that the policeman died after complaining of chest pain because there was no medical aid on the train.

A police van drove to pick up the corpse after the train arrived at the Kubwa train station in Abuja and took the deceased to a mortuary.

It was gathered that security operatives prevented passengers from recording the tragic incident.

