A Mopol 20 Division police officer tragically died in a multi-vehicle collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing severe traffic congestion

LASEMA and TRACE teams responded, recovering the vehicles and the officer’s body, which was handed to Ojodu Police Station

The accident led to hours-long gridlock, with motorists stranded while authorities worked to clear the scene and manage traffic flow along the busy expressway

A police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division tragically lost his life on Thursday in a multi-vehicle collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which involved a Volvo truck, a Toyota Hiace bus, and a Mercedes bus, occurred on the Kara Bridge, leading to severe traffic congestion in the area.

Fatal Lagos0-Ibadan expressway crash claims life of Police officer Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the officer, who was on his motorcycle returning to his office, became trapped under one of the vehicles involved in the accident, The Punch reported.

“Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the scene, it discovered a Volvo truck, registration number FKJ 484 YA, laden with goods heading towards Arepo, a Toyota Hiace bus, registration number BWR 371 XC, and a Mercedes bus were involved in the accident.

“The truck crashed into the Mercedes Benz bus while in motion, swerved off the road, and fell uncontrollably onto a Toyota Hiace bus parked by the roadside," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Oke-Osanyintolu identified the deceased as a police officer from Mopol 20 Division, explaining that the officer “died instantly” upon becoming trapped in the accident’s aftermath.

LASEMA, Police team up for recovery efforts

The LASEMA Response Team took immediate action to clear the scene and recover the vehicles involved.

“The body was extricated using the agency’s heavy-duty equipment, the Super Metro, bagged, and taken to Ojodu Police Station for further processing,” stated Oke-Osanyintolu.

In addition, the agency used the Super Metro to recover the ill-fated truck, moving it to a nearby lay-by to clear the road. The Toyota Hiace bus was also towed to the Ojodu Police Station.

The accident created a significant gridlock along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing delays that stranded motorists for hours. Seni Ogunyemi, Commandant of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), provided an update on the situation.

See the photos here:

IGP issues fresh directive to officers as COAS, Lagbaja, dies

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has issued a fresh directive for all Nigeria Police Force officers and personnel to wear black armbands for the next seven days.

This is coming in the wake of the passing of Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng